EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0650 in the European session on Friday.

Investors could stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend.

Geopolitical headlines could continue to drive the action in financial markets.

EUR/USD declined toward 1.0600 in the early Asian session on Friday but managed to recover to the 1.0650 area. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.

Reports of Israeli missiles striking Iran triggered a flight to safety in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from safe-haven flows and forced EUR/USD to turn south.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.07% -0.08% -0.08% 0.11% -0.10% 0.18% -0.43% EUR 0.07% -0.01% -0.01% 0.18% -0.01% 0.24% -0.36% GBP 0.08% 0.01% 0.00% 0.19% 0.00% 0.26% -0.36% CAD 0.08% 0.01% -0.01% 0.19% 0.00% 0.25% -0.36% AUD -0.11% -0.18% -0.19% -0.20% -0.19% 0.06% -0.55% JPY 0.08% 0.03% 0.00% 0.00% 0.23% 0.25% -0.35% NZD -0.18% -0.24% -0.25% -0.25% -0.06% -0.27% -0.61% CHF 0.42% 0.37% 0.36% 0.36% 0.55% 0.35% 0.61% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Israel has not yet officially confirmed that they carried out a retaliatory attack against Iran, but several news outlets reported that US officials said that Israel was behind the strikes.

According to the CNN, a regional intelligence source said that direct state-to-state strikes between Israel and Iran were over. These latest headlines seem to be allowing markets to breathe a sigh of relief. Reflecting the improvement in risk mood, S&P 500 futures, which were over 1.5% earlier in the day, retraced a large portion of its daily losses.

Nevertheless, the geopolitical uncertainty in the region could cause investors to seek refuge ahead of the weekend. At the least, they could refrain from making risky bets even if geopolitical tensions don't escalate any further.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered toward 50, reflecting a loss of bearish momentum. On the upside, 1.0700 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.0730 (static level) and 1.0750 (100-period SMA).

Supports are located at 1.0600 (psychological level, static level) before 1.0530 (static level from November).