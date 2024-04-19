- EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0650 in the European session on Friday.
- Investors could stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend.
- Geopolitical headlines could continue to drive the action in financial markets.
EUR/USD declined toward 1.0600 in the early Asian session on Friday but managed to recover to the 1.0650 area. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.
Reports of Israeli missiles striking Iran triggered a flight to safety in the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) benefited from safe-haven flows and forced EUR/USD to turn south.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.07%
|-0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.11%
|-0.10%
|0.18%
|-0.43%
|EUR
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.18%
|-0.01%
|0.24%
|-0.36%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|0.00%
|0.26%
|-0.36%
|CAD
|0.08%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.19%
|0.00%
|0.25%
|-0.36%
|AUD
|-0.11%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.20%
|-0.19%
|0.06%
|-0.55%
|JPY
|0.08%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.23%
|0.25%
|-0.35%
|NZD
|-0.18%
|-0.24%
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.27%
|-0.61%
|CHF
|0.42%
|0.37%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.55%
|0.35%
|0.61%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Israel has not yet officially confirmed that they carried out a retaliatory attack against Iran, but several news outlets reported that US officials said that Israel was behind the strikes.
According to the CNN, a regional intelligence source said that direct state-to-state strikes between Israel and Iran were over. These latest headlines seem to be allowing markets to breathe a sigh of relief. Reflecting the improvement in risk mood, S&P 500 futures, which were over 1.5% earlier in the day, retraced a large portion of its daily losses.
Nevertheless, the geopolitical uncertainty in the region could cause investors to seek refuge ahead of the weekend. At the least, they could refrain from making risky bets even if geopolitical tensions don't escalate any further.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart recovered toward 50, reflecting a loss of bearish momentum. On the upside, 1.0700 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.0730 (static level) and 1.0750 (100-period SMA).
Supports are located at 1.0600 (psychological level, static level) before 1.0530 (static level from November).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0650
EUR/USD gained traction and turned positive on the day above 1.0650. The improvement seen in risk mood following the earlier flight to safety weighs on the US Dollar ahead of the weekend and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD reversed its direction and advanced to the 1.2450 area after touching a fresh multi-month low below 1.2400 in the Asian session. The positive shift seen in risk mood on easing fears over a deepening Iran-Israel conflict supports the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $2,380 following earlier spike
Gold stabilized near $2,380 after spiking above $2,400 with the immediate reaction to reports of Israel striking Iran. Meanwhile, the pullback seen in the US Treasury bond yields helps XAU/USD hold its ground.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of directional bias while it holds above $60,000. The fourth BTC halving is partially priced in, according to Deutsche Bank’s research.
Week ahead – US GDP and BoJ decision on top of next week’s agenda
US GDP, core PCE and PMIs the next tests for the Dollar. Investors await BoJ for guidance about next rate hike. EU and UK PMIs, as well as Australian CPIs also on tap.