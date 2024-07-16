- EUR/USD alternated gains with losses around 1.0900.
- The US Dollar ended Tuesday’s session barely changed.
- The Economic Sentiment in Germany worsened in July.
The US Dollar (USD) regained some balance after stronger-than-expected Retail Sales, although that initial upside impetus ran out of steam as the NA session drew to a close on Tuesday.
Against that backdrop, the USD Index hovered around the low-104.00s, while EUR/USD managed to regain composure and reclaimed the 1.0900 neighbourhood following an earlier drop to the area below that round level.
The inconclusive price action around spot came amidst further demand for the fixed-income space on both sides of the ocean, resulting in the acceleration of the downtrend in US and German yields across various timeframes.
Meanwhile, the macroeconomic landscape remained stable. Investors generally expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to keep its policy rate unchanged at its July 18 meeting, though markets still anticipate two additional cuts by the end of the year.
Conversely, there is ongoing debate among investors about whether the Fed will implement one, two, or three rate cuts this year, despite the Fed's current projection of a single cut, likely in December.
Furthermore, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool fully priced in lower rates at the September 18 meeting.
The ECB's rate cut in June, coupled with the Fed's decision to maintain rates, has widened the policy divergence between the two central banks, potentially leading to further weakening of EUR/USD in the short term.
However, economic recovery prospects in the Eurozone, along with signs of cooling in key US economic indicators, may mitigate this disparity and occasionally support the pair in the near future, a view that appears to have regained poise on the back of rising expectations of rate cuts by the Fed.
Looking ahead, upcoming US data coupled with Fedspeak and the ECB event should remain the key drivers of the pair’s price action in the short-term horizon at least.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
EUR/USD is expected to meet the next upward hurdle at 1.0922 (July 15), followed by the March peak of 1.0981 (March 8) and the psychological 1.1000 barrier.
If bears seize control, spot may touch the 200-day SMA of 1.0806 before sliding to the June low of 1.0666 (June 26). From here, the loss of the May low of 1.0649 (May 1) leads to the 2024 bottom of 1.0601 (April 16).
Looking at the broader picture, it looks that more gains are in the works if the crucial 200-day SMA is continuously breached.
So far, the 4-hour chart indicates that some consolidative fashion might have kicked in. The initial resistance level is 1.0922, which comes ahead of 1.0981. On the other hand, the 55-SMA at 1.0847 comes first, followed by the 200-SMA at 1.0788, and lastly 1.0709. The RSI (relative strength index) rose to around 60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces strong resistance around 0.6800
Further weakness saw AUD/USD retreat further and add to Monday’s decline in response to the slight advance in the US Dollar and declining prices in the commodity space.
EUR/USD: Sellers lack conviction so far
EUR/USD revisited the sub-1.0900 region before regaining balance and close Tuesday’s session with marginal gains amidst some loss of momentum in the Greenback and rising bets of an interest rate cut by the Fed in September.
Gold reaches fresh record highs above $2,460
Following a short-lasting correction in the early American session, Gold gathers bullish momentum and trades a new all-time high above $2,450. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 4.2%, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Meme coins rally amidst Ethereum ETF approval hype, PEPE extends gains by 10%
PEPE, a meme coin built on Ethereum, and based on a popular frog-themed meme has rallied in double digits on Tuesday. As crypto market participants await the Securities & Exchange Commission’s approval of a Spot Ethereum ETF, meme coins have started recovering from their decline in the first week of July.
Despite upside surprise, Retail Sales show lost momentum
Despite lower sales at autos dealers and at gas stations, retail spending held steady in June. Excluding those categories, it was the best month since January 2023, and that means upside risk for Q2 consumer spending.