EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1747
- US June Durable Goods Orders came in mixed but fell short of triggering a reaction.
- Concerns about US-China tensions and the ongoing pandemic weigh on the greenback.
- EUR/USD is overbought but with no technical signs of upward exhaustion.
The dollar’s unstoppable decline extended throughout the first half of this Monday, resulting in EUR/USD hitting 1.1764 during European trading hours. Concerns about the US-China relationship and the pandemic spread in the US are taking their toll on the greenback. German’s IFO Business Climate report resulted above expected, printing at 90.5 in July, although the assessment of the current situation was slightly worse than anticipated. Expectations, however, jumped to 97.0 from 91.4.
The US published June Durable Goods Orders, which were mixed. The headline number was slightly better than anticipated, as it resulted in 7.3%, although Durable Goods ex-defence rose by less than expected, as well as orders without ex-transportation.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading in the 1.1740 price zone, barely easing from the mentioned multi-month high. Technical indicators in the 4-hour chart indicate that the pair is overbought, but besides being in extreme readings, there are no signs of upward exhaustion or an upcoming U-turn. Moving averages, in the meantime, continue to head firmly north well below the current levels.
Support levels: 1.1710 1.1670 1.1625
Resistance levels: 1.1765 1.1800 1.1845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
