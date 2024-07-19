EUR/USD trades below 1.0900 after closing in negative territory on Thursday.

Dovish comments from ECB officials weigh on the Euro early Friday.

The souring market mood could make it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Thursday and closed in negative territory, snapping a six-day winning streak. The pair stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 early Friday, while the technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.23% 0.47% -0.61% 0.52% 1.37% 1.35% -0.67% EUR -0.23% 0.28% -0.62% 0.49% 1.17% 1.32% -0.71% GBP -0.47% -0.28% -0.55% 0.21% 0.90% 0.99% -0.98% JPY 0.61% 0.62% 0.55% 1.12% 1.76% 1.92% -0.26% CAD -0.52% -0.49% -0.21% -1.12% 0.77% 0.83% -1.20% AUD -1.37% -1.17% -0.90% -1.76% -0.77% 0.14% -1.86% NZD -1.35% -1.32% -0.99% -1.92% -0.83% -0.14% -2.01% CHF 0.67% 0.71% 0.98% 0.26% 1.20% 1.86% 2.01% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The European Central Bank (ECB) left monetary policy settings unchanged following the July policy meeting, as widely expected. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde noted that risks to growth are tilted to the downside and reiterated the data dependent approach to policy, saying September decision is "wide open."

The risk-averse market atmosphere and Lagarde's vague comments on policy outlook triggered a decline in EUR/USD during the American trading hours on Thursday.

Early Friday, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France President, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said there is more uncertainty on growth than a few months ago and added that market expectations on ECB rate outlook was reasonable. Similarly, ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Šimkus said that he was in agreement with markets, which are forecasting two more 25 basis points rate cuts this year.

The US economic docket will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Friday. In case safe-haven flows continue to dominate financial markets, the USD could preserve its strength heading into the weekend and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 50 for the first time since late June and EUR/USD closed the last two 4-hour candles below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel, pointing to a bearish shift in the near-term outlook.

On the downside, 1.0880 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate support. If EUR/USD starts using this level as resistance, 1.0840 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next support before 1.0820 (100-period Simple Moving Average).

1.0900 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as first resistance on the upside ahead of 1.0950 (static level) and 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).