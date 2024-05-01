EUR/USD entered into a consolidation phase following Tuesday's sharp decline.

The technical outlook highlights a bearish tilt in the near term.

The Fed is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged.

EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure in the American session on Tuesday and closed the day sharply lower. The pair stays in a consolidation phase below 1.0700 early Wednesday as markets gear up for key data releases from the US and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy decisions.

The US Dollar (USD) started to gather strength on Tuesday after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Employment Cost Index rose 1.2% in the first quarter, above the market expectation and the previous quarter's reading of 1% and 0.9%, respectively. Additionally, the currency benefited from the selloff in major US equity indexes.

The US economic docket will feature ADP Employment Change data for April. Markets forecast an increase of 175,000 in private sector payrolls following the 184,000 increase recorded in March. The market reaction to the ADP employment data is likely to be straightforward, with an upbeat print helping the USD edge higher, and short-lived.

Later in the session, the ISM Manufacturing PMI is expected to edge lower to 50 in April from 50.3. The preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for April declined to 49.9 and caused the USD to weaken against its rivals. In case the ISM Manufacturing PMI comes in below analysts' estimate, the USD could have a hard time outperforming its rivals.

Most importantly, the Fed will announce policy decisions and Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the policy outlook at a press conference. The Fed is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% range. According to Wall Street Journal reporter Nick Timiraos, the Fed will emphasize that they are prepared to hold rates steady for longer than previously anticipated, due to strong inflation readings in the first quarter of the year.

Investors will also pay close attention to possible changes to the quantitative tightening (QT) strategy. The Fed is expected to announce that they will slow the pace of QT. In case the Fed postpones this decision, citing inflation concerns, the initial reaction could provide an additional boost to the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 50 and EUR/USD closed the last five 4-hour candles below the 20, 50 and 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting the bearish shift.

On the downside, 1.0650 (static level) aligns as interim support before 1.0600 (static level) and 1.0560 (static level from November). Resistances are located at 1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA, 50-period SMA), 1.0750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0765 (200-period SMA).