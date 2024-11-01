EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.0900 early Friday.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 113,000 in October.

1.0870 aligns as a key pivot level for the pair.

EUR/USD closed the fourth consecutive day in positive territory on Thursday before going into a consolidation phase below 1.0900 on Friday. In the early American session, October employment data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.70% 0.52% -0.50% 0.35% 0.74% 0.31% -0.43% EUR 0.70% 1.34% 0.13% 1.05% 1.53% 1.00% 0.29% GBP -0.52% -1.34% -0.37% -0.16% 0.25% -0.25% -0.78% JPY 0.50% -0.13% 0.37% 0.91% 0.60% 0.05% -0.41% CAD -0.35% -1.05% 0.16% -0.91% 0.34% -0.12% -0.74% AUD -0.74% -1.53% -0.25% -0.60% -0.34% -0.55% -1.21% NZD -0.31% -1.00% 0.25% -0.05% 0.12% 0.55% -0.73% CHF 0.43% -0.29% 0.78% 0.41% 0.74% 1.21% 0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) following mixed macroeconomic data releases on Thursday and extended its weekly uptrend. The Initial Jobless Claims declined by 12,000 to 216,000 for the week ending October 26, while the Employment Cost Index rose by 0.8% in the third quarter, falling short of the market expectation for an increase of 0.9%.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise by 113,000 in October following the 254,000 increase recorded in September. A reading below 100,000 could trigger another leg of USD selloff and allow EUR/USD to push higher. On the flip side, a positive surprise, with an NFP print of 150,000 or higher, could support the USD and make it difficult for the pair to keep its footing heading into the weekend.

Investors could look to adjust positions ahead of the US presidential election and Federal Reserve policy meeting next week and trigger irregular movements in financial markets. Hence, it could be risky to bet on a directional move depending on the outcome of the US labor market data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading within a few pips of the pivot level at 1.0870, where the 200-day and the 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) meet. Once the pair confirms this level as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0900 (round level, static level) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.0940 (100-day SMA) and 1.1000 (round level, 50-day SMA).

If EUR/USD fails to clear 1.0870, it could come under renewed bearish pressure and retreat toward 1.0800 (round level) and 1.0750 (static level).