Euro stays under modest bearish pressure in the European morning on Tuesday.

Technical sellers could show interest if 1.0880 support fails.

EUR/USD could struggle to rebound in case risk mood sours.

EUR/USD registered small gains on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand during the American trading hours. The pair, however, failed to gather recovery momentum and started to stretch lower in the European session on Tuesday.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.16% -0.62% 0.09% 0.31% 0.29% 0.08% EUR -0.16% 0.00% -0.78% -0.08% 0.13% 0.11% -0.09% GBP -0.16% -0.00% -0.77% -0.07% 0.15% 0.12% -0.10% JPY 0.62% 0.78% 0.77% 0.74% 0.94% 0.90% 0.68% CAD -0.09% 0.08% 0.07% -0.74% 0.21% 0.18% -0.03% AUD -0.31% -0.13% -0.15% -0.94% -0.21% -0.03% -0.23% NZD -0.29% -0.11% -0.12% -0.90% -0.18% 0.03% -0.22% CHF -0.08% 0.09% 0.10% -0.68% 0.03% 0.23% 0.22% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-positive market atmosphere, as reflected by the more than 1% gain in the S&P 500 Index, made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day on Monday. US stock index futures trade in negative territory early Tuesday, pointing to a negative shift in market mood.

In the absence of high-impact data releases, the USD could hold its ground if Wall Street's main indexes turn south following Monday's bullish action. After the closing bell, tech-giants, such as Google (Alphabet) and Tesla, will report second-quarter earnings. Hence, investors could remain cautious while waiting for key earnings figures.

In the meantime, dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials don't allow the Euro to attract buyers. On Monday, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said the market pricing of two rate cuts by the end of 2024 was not "entirely misplaced." Meanwhile, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday that recent inflation data from the Euro area were in line with their projections.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD closed the last 4-hour candle below 1.0880, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend is located. Once this level is confirmed as resistance, the pair could extend its slide toward 1.0840 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0810-1.0795 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).

If EUR/USD manages to reclaim 1.0880, 1.0900 (psychological level, static level, 50-period SMA) could be seen as interim resistance before 1.0950 (end point of the uptrend).