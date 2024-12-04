EUR/USD Forecast: Euro tests key resistance ahead of Lagarde and Powell speeches

EUR/USD trades above 1.0500 in the European morning on Wednesday.

ECB President Lagarde and Fed Chairman Powell will be delivering speeches.

The technical outlook is yet to highlight a buildup of recovery momentum in the near term.

EUR/USD found its footing following Monday's drop but struggled to gather recovery momentum on Tuesday. The pair trades in a tight channel above 1.0500 in the European morning on Wednesday as the market focus shifts to US data releases and speeches by European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.64% 0.45% 0.41% 0.51% 1.10% 1.09% 0.68% EUR -0.64% -0.22% -0.22% -0.11% 0.55% 0.46% 0.07% GBP -0.45% 0.22% -0.04% 0.09% 0.78% 0.68% 0.26% JPY -0.41% 0.22% 0.04% 0.11% 0.73% 0.72% 0.22% CAD -0.51% 0.11% -0.09% -0.11% 0.74% 0.57% 0.15% AUD -1.10% -0.55% -0.78% -0.73% -0.74% -0.10% -0.51% NZD -1.09% -0.46% -0.68% -0.72% -0.57% 0.10% -0.39% CHF -0.68% -0.07% -0.26% -0.22% -0.15% 0.51% 0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The cautious market mood and the better-than-expected JOLTS Job Openings data for October from the US helped the US Dollar (USD) stabilize in the second half of the day on Tuesday and capped the EUR/USD's upside.

ECB President Lagarde will testify before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels, starting at 13:30 GMT. ECB policymakers have been voicing their supports for another rate cut in December, citing growing concerns over the economic outlook. In case Lagarde adopts a similar tone, EUR/USD could have a difficult time stretching higher.

In the American session, ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for November will be watched closely by market participants. Investors expect the private sector employment to increase by 150,000. A positive surprise in this data, with a reading at or above 200,000, could help the USD gather strength and drag EUR/USD lower.

Later in the day, Fed Chairman Powell will participate in a moderated discussion at the New York Times DealBook Summit, starting at 18:45 GMT. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets currently see a nearly 75% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in December. In case Powell voices his willingness to ease policy further at the last meeting of the year, the market positioning suggests that there is room for further USD weakness.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, reflecting a lack of recovery momentum.

EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.0520-1.0530, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) are located. In case the pair rises above this area and starts using it as support, technical buyers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0660-1.0670 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0440 (static level) and 1.0400 (end-point of the downtrend, static level).