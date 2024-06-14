EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session on Friday.

The technical outlook suggests that there is more room on the downside before the pair turns oversold.

The US Dollar could preserve its strength in case safe-haven flows dominate the action.

Following Wednesday's upsurge, EUR/USD turned south and registered large losses on Thursday. The pair stays under pressure on Friday and trades at its lowest level since early May slightly below 1.0700.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 1.02% -0.02% 0.47% -0.02% -0.50% -0.47% -0.63% EUR -1.02% -0.68% -0.30% -0.77% -1.24% -1.23% -1.38% GBP 0.02% 0.68% 0.50% -0.09% -0.55% -0.54% -0.69% JPY -0.47% 0.30% -0.50% -0.48% -1.04% -1.04% -1.04% CAD 0.02% 0.77% 0.09% 0.48% -0.45% -0.45% -0.61% AUD 0.50% 1.24% 0.55% 1.04% 0.45% 0.01% -0.17% NZD 0.47% 1.23% 0.54% 1.04% 0.45% -0.01% -0.15% CHF 0.63% 1.38% 0.69% 1.04% 0.61% 0.17% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The negative shift seen in risk mood helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength during the American trading hours on Thursday. Additionally, the negative impact of soft inflation data on the USD started to fade away as investors reassessed the Federal Reserve's policy outlook amid the hawkish revisions to the Summary of Economic Projections.

Meanwhile, investors' focus shifts back to political jitters in the Eurozone following the key macroeconomic events in the US, making it difficult for the Euro to find demand.

In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Survey for June. Nevertheless, market participants are likely to ignore this report and stay focused on the risk perception.

At the time of press, Dow Futures were down 0.5% while S&P 500 Futures were losing 0.2%. On the other hand, Nasdaq Futures were last seen posting small daily gains. In case Wall Street's main indexes push lower heading into the weekend, the USD is likely to continue to outperform its rivals.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 30, suggesting that the pair has some more room on the downside before it turns technically oversold. 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as next support before 1.0600 (psychological level, static level).

In case EUR/USD manages to stabilize above 1.0700 (psychological level, static level), sellers could look to book profits ahead of the weekend and allow the pair to correct higher. In this scenario, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0790-1.0800, where the 100-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages are located.