EUR/USD holds slightly above 1.0400 after posting gains on Friday.

The upbeat risk mood could help the pair hold its ground.

Trading conditions could remain thin heading into the Christmas break.

Following the sharp decline seen after the Federal Reserve's policy announcements midweek, EUR/USD staged a rebound and closed in positive territory on Friday. The pair struggles to preserve its recovery momentum early Monday but manages to hold slightly above 1.0400.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.84% 0.47% 1.99% 1.06% 1.71% 2.00% 0.17% EUR -0.84% -0.32% 1.26% 0.28% 1.03% 1.23% -0.61% GBP -0.47% 0.32% 1.44% 0.60% 1.35% 1.53% -0.29% JPY -1.99% -1.26% -1.44% -0.93% -0.27% 0.04% -1.70% CAD -1.06% -0.28% -0.60% 0.93% 0.70% 0.92% -0.89% AUD -1.71% -1.03% -1.35% 0.27% -0.70% 0.19% -1.62% NZD -2.00% -1.23% -1.53% -0.04% -0.92% -0.19% -1.81% CHF -0.17% 0.61% 0.29% 1.70% 0.89% 1.62% 1.81% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk sentiment and the softer-than-forecast inflation data from the US made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Friday. Congress' approval of a stopgap spending bill late Friday triggered a rally in Wall Street's main indexes and dragged US Treasury bond yields lower.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.1% on a monthly basis in November, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday. This reading followed the 0.3% increase recorded in October and came in below the market expectation of 0.2%.

In an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde repeated that they are getting very close to the stage when they can declare that they have sustainably brought inflation to the medium-term target of 2%.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for December will be featured in the US economic calendar on Monday. Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.3% and 0.7% on the day. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action in the second half of the day, the USD could have a hard time gathering strength and allow EUR/USD to hold its ground. Nevertheless, thin trading conditions ahead of the Christmas holiday could limit the pair's volatility.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 50, highlighting a lack of bullish momentum.

On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 1.0440 (static level) before 1.0490-1.0500, (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), static level). Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0400 (static level, round level), 1.0350 (static level) and 1.0300 (static level, round level).