EUR/USD Forecast: Euro struggles to find direction as investors await next catalyst

EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.0700 following Monday's rebound.

The near-term technical outlook highlights a lack of directional momentum.

1.0760 aligns as next resistance for the pair.

EUR/USD gained traction at the beginning of the week and closed in positive territory on Monday. In the European session on Tuesday, the pair struggles to build on Monday's recovery and trades in a tight channel above 1.0700 as investors refrain from taking large positions, while waiting for the next significant catalyst.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.39% -0.45% -0.19% -0.31% -0.34% -0.13% -0.04% EUR 0.39% -0.05% 0.27% 0.13% 0.06% 0.30% 0.43% GBP 0.45% 0.05% 0.26% 0.17% 0.09% 0.35% 0.47% JPY 0.19% -0.27% -0.26% -0.10% -0.11% 0.10% 0.16% CAD 0.31% -0.13% -0.17% 0.10% -0.03% 0.17% 0.30% AUD 0.34% -0.06% -0.09% 0.11% 0.03% 0.24% 0.37% NZD 0.13% -0.30% -0.35% -0.10% -0.17% -0.24% 0.12% CHF 0.04% -0.43% -0.47% -0.16% -0.30% -0.37% -0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood didn't allow the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength during the European trading hours on Monday. In the second half of the day, the mixed action seen in Wall Street helped the currency limit its losses and capped EUR/USD's upside.

Early Tuesday, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down more than 0.5% and US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged. Ahead of the first round of French election this weekend, European investors are likely to remain cautious.

The US economic calendar will feature the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for June. In May, the Consumer Confidence edged higher, with the survey highlighting improving labor market conditions. In case the June survey shows a negative shift in labor conditions, given the sharp increases seen in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data in the last few weeks, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure.

Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are also scheduled to speak later in the day. Since the Fed's June policy meeting, some policymakers voiced their willingness to wait for longer before considering a rate cut, while others adopted an optimistic tone on the inflation outlook. The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently pricing in a 32% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in September. Hence, the market positioning suggests that the USD has more room on the upside in case Fed officials deliver hawkish remarks.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading near 1.0730, where the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart meets the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level of the latest uptrend. Once the pair confirms that level as support, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next resistance before 1.0780 (100-period SMA) and 1.0800-1.0805 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).

Below 1.0730, 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) aligns as next support before 1.0600 (static level).