EUR/USD retreats below 1.0800 after posting gains on Thursday.

The Fed lowered the policy rate by 25 bps as expected.

The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of bullish momentum.

Following Wednesday's sharp decline, EUR/USD gained traction and rose nearly 0.7% on Thursday. The pair, however, struggles to keep its footing and trades below 1.0800 in the European morning on Friday.

After outperforming its rivals with the initial reaction to the Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election on Wednesday, the US Dollar (USD) lost its strength as investors booked profits ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy announcements.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.51% -0.38% 0.40% -0.27% -1.39% -0.45% 0.64% EUR -0.51% -0.92% -0.53% -1.16% -1.58% -1.34% -0.27% GBP 0.38% 0.92% 0.12% -0.24% -0.67% -0.42% 0.66% JPY -0.40% 0.53% -0.12% -0.66% -1.23% -0.63% 0.55% CAD 0.27% 1.16% 0.24% 0.66% -0.92% -0.21% 0.90% AUD 1.39% 1.58% 0.67% 1.23% 0.92% 0.25% 1.33% NZD 0.45% 1.34% 0.42% 0.63% 0.21% -0.25% 1.09% CHF -0.64% 0.27% -0.66% -0.55% -0.90% -1.33% -1.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Fed lowered the policy rate by 25 basis points to the range of 4.5%-4.75% following the November policy meeting, as anticipated. In its policy statement, the US central bank repeated that risks to the job market and inflation were "roughly in balance." In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from hinting whether they will ease the policy further in December and explained that the results of the presidential election will have no effect on the monetary policy in the near term.

The market reaction to the Fed event remained largely muted. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 25 bps rate cut in December remains largely unchanged at about 70%. Early Friday, the cautious market mood helps the USD hold its ground and doesn't allow EUR/USD to extend its rebound.

The University of Michigan's (UoM) preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for November will be featured in the US economic docket. In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day. In case markets remain cautious following Wall Street's opening bell, the USD could stay resilient against its peers and limit EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact following Thursday's correction.

On the downside, static support is located at 1.0750 ahead of 1.0700 (static level, round level) and 1.0680 (static level). Looking north, initial resistance aligns at 1.0800 (static level, round level) before 1.0870 (200-day Simple Moving Average).