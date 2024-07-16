EUR/USD Forecast: Euro stabilizes near pivot level as markets await next catalyst

EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel near 1.0900.

Disappointing sentiment data from Germany limits the pair's upside.

June Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket.

EUR/USD moves up and down in a tight band at around 1.0900 in the European trading hours on Tuesday after closing the first trading day of the week virtually unchanged. The pair's near term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.70% -1.19% -1.49% 0.32% -0.09% 1.07% -0.24% EUR 0.70% -0.51% -0.78% 1.01% 0.62% 1.78% 0.46% GBP 1.19% 0.51% -0.29% 1.52% 1.15% 2.30% 0.96% JPY 1.49% 0.78% 0.29% 1.82% 1.40% 2.56% 1.24% CAD -0.32% -1.01% -1.52% -1.82% -0.42% 0.76% -0.57% AUD 0.09% -0.62% -1.15% -1.40% 0.42% 1.14% -0.18% NZD -1.07% -1.78% -2.30% -2.56% -0.76% -1.14% -1.30% CHF 0.24% -0.46% -0.96% -1.24% 0.57% 0.18% 1.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

While speaking at the Economic Club of Washington on Monday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that they will continue to make policy decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis, while acknowledging that the last three readings in the second quarter added to their confidence in inflation falling. With markets already fully pricing in a Fed rate cut in September, these remarks failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

On Tuesday, the data from Germany showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment declined sharply to 41.8 in July from 47.5 in June, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength. According to ZEW, the political uncertainty in France and the lack of clarity regarding the future monetary policy by the European Central Bank (ECB) have contributed to Germany's economic outlook worsening.

Later in the day, June Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. Markets expect Retail Sales to remain unchanged following the modest 0.1% growth recorded in May. The market reaction to this data could be straightforward and remain short-lived, with a positive surprise supporting the US Dollar and a negative print hurting the currency.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD remains within the ascending regression channel coming from late June and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact.

On the upside, 1.0900 (psychological level, static level, mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as key pivot level. Once EUR/USD confirms that level as support, 1.0950 (upper limit of the ascending channel) could be seen as next resistance before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level).

If EUR/USD fails to stabilize above 1.0900, buyers could get discouraged. In this scenario, 1.0870 (lower limit of the ascending channel) could be seen as first support before 1.0845 (50-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.0800 (psychological level, static level).