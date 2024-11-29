EUR/USD rises toward 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday.

Eurostat will publish preliminary November inflation data for the Eurozone.

The technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum.

EUR/USD gains traction in the European morning on Friday and advances toward 1.0600. The pair's technical outlook highlights a buildup of bullish momentum as investors await November inflation data from the Eurozone.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.59% -1.62% -2.84% 0.26% -0.34% -1.18% -1.33% EUR 1.59% -0.20% -1.90% 1.28% 1.20% -0.16% -0.32% GBP 1.62% 0.20% -1.70% 1.49% 1.40% 0.04% -0.12% JPY 2.84% 1.90% 1.70% 3.22% 3.04% 1.79% 1.77% CAD -0.26% -1.28% -1.49% -3.22% -0.45% -1.42% -1.61% AUD 0.34% -1.20% -1.40% -3.04% 0.45% -1.34% -1.49% NZD 1.18% 0.16% -0.04% -1.79% 1.42% 1.34% -0.15% CHF 1.33% 0.32% 0.12% -1.77% 1.61% 1.49% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The action in financial markets remained subdued on Thursday, making it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a decisive move in either direction, as trading conditions thinned out with financial markets in the US remaining closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Early Friday, US stock index futures push higher and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yields declines toward 4.2%, weighing on the US Dollar (USD) and helping EUR/USD stretch higher.

Eurostat will release preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for November later in the session. On a yearly basis, the HICP is forecast to rise 2.3% following the 2% increase recorded in October. A stronger-than-forecast increase in this data could support the Euro with the immediate reaction.

Bond and stock markets in the US will close early on Friday and the US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases. Hence, EUR/USD could face heightened volatility amid month-end flows toward the end of the European session.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD climbed above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.0575. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 60, suggesting that the pair has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought.

On the upside, 1.0610 (static level) aligns as next resistance before 1.0660 (static level) and 1.0700 (200-period SMA). Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.0575 (100-period SMA) ahead of 1.0520 (50-period SMA) and 1.0500 (round level, static level).