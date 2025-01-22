EUR/USD trades in a narrow channel above 1.0400 on Wednesday.

The pair could continue to push higher once it clears 1.0440.

ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at the World Economic Forum later in the day.

Following the pullback seen in the European session on Tuesday, EUR/USD reversed its direction and closed the day marginally higher. The pair trades in a tight range above 1.0400 early Wednesday but the technical outlook suggests that the bullish potential remains intact.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.33% -1.22% -0.12% -0.93% -1.09% -1.14% -0.69% EUR 1.33% 0.06% 1.12% 0.30% 0.30% 0.10% 0.52% GBP 1.22% -0.06% 1.00% 0.23% 0.25% 0.02% 0.45% JPY 0.12% -1.12% -1.00% -0.80% -0.92% -1.10% -0.75% CAD 0.93% -0.30% -0.23% 0.80% -0.10% -0.20% 0.21% AUD 1.09% -0.30% -0.25% 0.92% 0.10% -0.31% 0.14% NZD 1.14% -0.10% -0.02% 1.10% 0.20% 0.31% 0.23% CHF 0.69% -0.52% -0.45% 0.75% -0.21% -0.14% -0.23% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by a risk rally, made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its rivals and helped EUR/USD push higher in the second half of the day on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade in positive territory. In the absence of high-impact data releases, EUR/USD could extend its recovery in case risk flows continue to dominate the action on Wednesday.

Later in the day, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will participate in the dialogue 'Beyond Crisis: Unlocking Europe's Potential' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Unless she comments on policy outlook, this event is unlikely to have a significant impact on the Euro's valuation.

In the meantime, investors will keep a close eye on US President Donald Trump's remarks on possible trade policies. On Tuesday, "the European Union is very, very bad to us," Trump said and added: "So they're going to be in for tariffs. It's the only way you're going to get fairness." If Trump announces a plan to aggressively tariff European imports, EUR/USD could turn south.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60 and EUR/USD trades above 1.0390-1.0400, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend. On the upside, 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 50-day SMA) aligns as next resistance before 1.0500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

If EUR/USD retreats below 1.0390-1.0400, next supports could be spotted at 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0320 (100-period SMA).