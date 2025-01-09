EUR/USD trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0300 on Thursday.

The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere.

The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish stance remains unchanged.

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades slightly below 1.0300 in the European morning on Thursday after closing the second consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday. The risk-averse market atmosphere makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound, while the technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias remains intact.

The US Dollar (USD) capitalized on safe-haven flows amid growing concerns over US President-elect Donald Trump introducing an aggressive tariff policy. Citing four sources familiar with the matter, CNN reported on Wednesday that Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to allow for a new tariff program.

Stock markets in the US will remain closed and bond markets will close early on Thursday, in observance of a national day of mourning to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

In the second half of the day, several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers will be delivering speeches. In case officials reiterate the need for a slowdown in policy easing amid the uncertainty surrounding the impact of tariffs on the inflation outlook, the USD is likely to preserve its strength. On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the December jobs report, which will include Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment Rate figures.

In the meantime, Pound Sterling (GBP) remains under heavy selling pressure as the UK gilt selloff continues. EUR/GBP cross is up more than 0.5% on the day after rising 0.7% on Wednesday, suggesting that the Euro is able to capture some of the capital outflows out of the GBP. In case EUR/GBP continues to push higher, EUR/USD's downside could remain limited.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 40, reflecting a buildup in bearish momentum. In the downside, 1.0240 (end-point of the latest downtrend) aligns as next support before 1.0200 (round level, static level).

In case EUR/USD manages to stabilize above 1.0320 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend), 1.0350 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA) and 1.0375 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.