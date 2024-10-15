EUR/USD trades below 1.0900 for the first time since early August.

The US economic calendar will not feature high-tier data releases on Tuesday.

1.0870 aligns as the next support level for the pair.

Following a quiet start to the week, EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and closed the day in negative territory. The pair struggles to stage a rebound early Tuesday and trades at its lowest level since early August, slightly below 1.0900.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.63% 0.05% 0.58% 1.38% 0.69% 0.70% 0.85% EUR -0.63% -0.56% -0.03% 0.75% 0.07% 0.06% 0.21% GBP -0.05% 0.56% 0.55% 1.30% 0.64% 0.62% 0.78% JPY -0.58% 0.03% -0.55% 0.90% 0.11% 0.09% 0.26% CAD -1.38% -0.75% -1.30% -0.90% -0.67% -0.66% -0.53% AUD -0.69% -0.07% -0.64% -0.11% 0.67% -0.02% 0.15% NZD -0.70% -0.06% -0.62% -0.09% 0.66% 0.02% 0.16% CHF -0.85% -0.21% -0.78% -0.26% 0.53% -0.15% -0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market mood helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its major rivals on Monday, causing EUR/USD to edge lower.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade marginally lower on the day, suggesting that the market mood is yet to improve.

In the European session, Eurostat will publish Industrial Production data for August and Germany's ZEW economic research institute will release October sentiment data for the Eurozone and Germany. The ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment Index is forecast to rise both for the Eurozone and Germany. If these data surprise to the upside, the immediate reaction could help the Euro find support. Nevertheless, investors are unlikely to take large positions ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements due Thursday.

In the second half of the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index for October will be the only data release from the US, which is unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart edged slightly higher after dropping to 30, suggesting that EUR/USD's near-term technical outlook remains bearish, with the possibility of a technical correction.

On the downside, 1.0870 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first support before 1.0800 (round level) and 1.0780 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend). In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 (static level) and starts using this level as support, 1.0950 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.