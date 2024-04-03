EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after closing in the green on Tuesday.

EU inflation and high-tier US data could drive the pair's action on Wednesday.

The technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.

EUR/USD gained traction and closed in positive territory on Tuesday after touching its weakest level since February 15 below 1.0730. The pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0750 early Wednesday ahead of key data releases.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.20% 0.52% 0.41% 0.33% 0.20% 0.30% 0.74% EUR -0.20% 0.33% 0.22% 0.14% 0.00% 0.10% 0.54% GBP -0.53% -0.33% -0.12% -0.19% -0.34% -0.22% 0.21% CAD -0.41% -0.21% 0.10% -0.08% -0.22% -0.10% 0.33% AUD -0.33% -0.14% 0.19% 0.07% -0.14% -0.04% 0.41% JPY -0.20% 0.03% 0.33% 0.23% 0.17% 0.11% 0.55% NZD -0.31% -0.10% 0.24% 0.12% 0.03% -0.12% 0.38% CHF -0.73% -0.50% -0.17% -0.31% -0.36% -0.51% -0.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helped EUR/USD stage a rebound during the American trading hours on Tuesday. Although there was a negative shift in risk sentiment, investors refrained from betting on an extended USD rally.

Eurostat will release the preliminary inflation data for March.

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers made it clear that they intend to lower the policy rate in June. Unless there is a significant downside surprise that could revive expectations for an ECB rate cut in April, the market reaction could remain limited. Investors expect the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices to rise 2.6% on a yearly basis in March, matching February's increase.

Later in the day, the ADP Employment Change data from the US will be watched closely by market participants, who forecast an increase of 148K in March. A print at or below 100K could trigger a USD selloff with the immediate reaction.

The ISM Services PMI data will also be featured in the US economic docket. Earlier in the week, the USD outperformed its rivals after the ISM Manufacturing PMI came in better than expected and the Prices Paid Index of the survey rose sharply. Hence, a similar reaction could be seen if the ISM Services PMI beats analysts' estimates.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart started to edge lower after reaching 50, suggesting that buyers remain hesitant. Additionally, EUR/USD stays within the descending regression channel coming from mid-March.

On the downside, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate support before 1.0720 (static level) and 1.0700 (beginning point of the uptrend).

Strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.0800 (upper limit of the descending channel, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) before 1.0830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0850 (100-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages).