EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rebounds before testing key support, eyes on US inflation data

EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day near 1.1050.

August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be featured in the US economic docket.

The technical outlook is yet to highlight a buildup of recovery momentum.

EUR/USD registered losses on Tuesday and touched its lowest level in over three weeks below 1.1020. The pair benefits from the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) early Wednesday and trades in positive territory near 1.1050. Investors await August inflation data from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.38% 0.35% -0.52% 0.20% 0.08% 0.42% 0.13% EUR -0.38% -0.08% -0.83% -0.17% -0.34% 0.05% -0.30% GBP -0.35% 0.08% -0.87% -0.09% -0.27% 0.11% -0.23% JPY 0.52% 0.83% 0.87% 0.71% 0.60% 0.91% 0.80% CAD -0.20% 0.17% 0.09% -0.71% -0.08% 0.20% 0.05% AUD -0.08% 0.34% 0.27% -0.60% 0.08% 0.38% 0.01% NZD -0.42% -0.05% -0.11% -0.91% -0.20% -0.38% -0.33% CHF -0.13% 0.30% 0.23% -0.80% -0.05% -0.01% 0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market environment helped the USD hold its ground in the second half of the day on Tuesday and forced EUR/USD to extend its decline. With US Treasury bond yields turning south during the Asian trading hours, however, the pair managed to find a foothold. Additionally, the sharp drop seen in the USD/JPY pair following hawkish comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Junko Nagakawa suggests that the Japanese Yen is capturing capital outflows out of the USD.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. Markets are currently pricing in a 35% probability of a 50 basis points Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

At this point, it would take a downward surprise in the inflation data for markets to reassess the odds of a large Fed rate cut next week. In case the monthly core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rises 0.1% or less, against the market expectation of 0.2%, the immediate reaction could hurt the USD and help EUR/USD edge higher. On the other hand, a reading above the market forecast could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation, causing EUR/USD to turn south.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50 after recovering from below-30 and EUR/USD is yet to make a 4-hour close above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting a lack of recovery momentum.

EUR/USD could face strong support at 1.1000-1.0990 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA) before 1.0940 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level). On the upside, immediate resistance is located at 1.1050-1.1060 (20-period SMA; 50-period SMA) ahead of 1.1100 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.1160 (static level).