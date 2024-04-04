EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0850 following a two-day rally.

Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of the US jobs report.

The near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in over a week above 1.0850. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to overbought conditions as market focus shifts to key labor market data from the US on Friday.

Disappointing ISM Services PMI data from the US triggered a US Dollar (USD) selloff in the American session on Wednesday. The headline PMI declined to 51.4 from 52.6, showing a loss of momentum in the service sector's activity growth. More importantly, the Prices Paid Index fell to 53.4 from 58.6 to highlight a softening in the sector's input inflation.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.60% -0.17% -0.14% -1.03% 0.24% -0.87% 0.47% EUR 0.60% 0.43% 0.46% -0.43% 0.83% -0.28% 1.07% GBP 0.17% -0.43% 0.02% -0.86% 0.39% -0.71% 0.63% CAD 0.14% -0.45% -0.04% -0.89% 0.38% -0.75% 0.61% AUD 1.02% 0.43% 0.85% 0.88% 1.26% 0.15% 1.49% JPY -0.24% -0.82% -0.40% -0.37% -1.24% -1.10% 0.23% NZD 0.86% 0.27% 0.71% 0.74% -0.15% 1.10% 1.33% CHF -0.47% -1.07% -0.63% -0.60% -1.50% -0.23% -1.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

In the meantime, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell repeated that they are not in a rush to lower the policy rate and added that they have time to let incoming data guide their policy decisions.

In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is forecast to edge higher to 214,000 from 210,000. A reading close to 200,000 could help the USD stage a rebound while an increase beyond 220,000 could force the currency to continue to weaken against its rivals.

Nevertheless, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday and market participants could move to the sidelines while waiting for the jobs report.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 70, pointing to overbought conditions in the near term.

On the upside, 1.0865 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0950 (beginning point of the downtrend).

The 200-period and the 100-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) form strong support at 1.0850-1.0845. In case EUR/USD falls below that area and starts using it as resistance, additional losses toward 1.0800 (psychological level) and 1.0780 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).