EUR/USD rebounds modestly after closing deep in the red on Thursday.

The ECB lowered key rates by 25 bps after the October policy meeting, as expected.

The technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of recovery momentum.

EUR/USD extended its weekly downtrend and touched its lowest level in 10 weeks at 1.0811 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Although the pair trades in positive territory near 1.0850 in the European morning on Friday, the technical outlook doesn't yet highlight a buildup of recovery momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.95% 0.22% 0.55% 0.16% 0.54% 0.64% 1.13% EUR -0.95% -0.79% -0.50% -0.69% -0.38% -0.39% 0.09% GBP -0.22% 0.79% 0.29% -0.04% 0.44% 0.42% 0.86% JPY -0.55% 0.50% -0.29% -0.38% 0.02% 0.14% 0.58% CAD -0.16% 0.69% 0.04% 0.38% 0.32% 0.50% 0.79% AUD -0.54% 0.38% -0.44% -0.02% -0.32% 0.11% 0.55% NZD -0.64% 0.39% -0.42% -0.14% -0.50% -0.11% 0.42% CHF -1.13% -0.09% -0.86% -0.58% -0.79% -0.55% -0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The European Central Bank (ECB) lowered key rates by 25 basis points (bps) as expected following the October policy meeting. In its policy statement, the ECB noted that it will continue to follow a data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting approach in determining the appropriate level and duration of policy restriction.

In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde acknowledged that the economic activity in the Euro area has been weaker than expected. Regarding the inflation outlook, Lagarde said that low confidence, geopolitical stress and low investment were posing downside risks to inflation. Lagarde's dovish tone caused the Euro to stay under pressure in the second half of the day on Thursday.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-impact data releases on Friday. In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European session.

In case risk-on flows dominate the action in financial markets ahead of the weekend, the USD could have a hard time gathering strength.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index stays slightly above 30 following the latest recovery attempt, suggesting that the bearish bias remains intact in the near term. On the upside, 1.0870 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0900 (static level, round level). A daily close above the latter could discourage sellers and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.0950 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

Looking south, interim support could be spotted at 1.0830 (static level) ahead of 1.0780 (beginning point of the uptrend) and 1.0740 (static level from April).