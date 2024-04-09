EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 after posting small gains on Monday.

The pair could attract technical buyers if it manages to stabilize above 1.0870.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Tuesday.

EUR/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.0850 after closing in positive territory on Monday. The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt but investors could refrain from betting on an extended Euro recovery unless it clears 1.0870 resistance.

In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength at the beginning of the week. Meanwhile, the findings of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations showed that the year-ahead inflation expectation remained unchanged at 3% in March.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.19% -0.22% -0.17% -0.52% 0.13% -0.52% 0.24% EUR 0.19% -0.02% 0.03% -0.31% 0.33% -0.32% 0.41% GBP 0.22% 0.03% 0.06% -0.29% 0.35% -0.30% 0.46% CAD 0.17% -0.02% -0.05% -0.34% 0.30% -0.34% 0.36% AUD 0.52% 0.32% 0.29% 0.35% 0.65% 0.00% 0.74% JPY -0.13% -0.33% -0.33% -0.30% -0.67% -0.66% 0.09% NZD 0.52% 0.31% 0.31% 0.33% 0.01% 0.65% 0.73% CHF -0.21% -0.42% -0.44% -0.37% -0.71% -0.08% -0.73% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets see a nearly 50% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in June, suggesting that the USD faces a two-way risk heading into this key data. Hence, investors could opt to remain on the sidelines, making it difficult for EUR/USD to gather directional momentum in the near term.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade flat in the European session and fail to provide a clue regarding the risk mood.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades near 1.0850, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart is located. Above this level, the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend aligns as stiff resistance at 1.0870. If the pair manages to flip this level into support, it could target 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) next.

On the downside, first support could be seen at 1.0840-1.0830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) before 1.0800 (50-period SMA) and 1.0780 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).