EUR/USD retreated below 1.1150 after failing to break above 1.1200.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

Macroeconomic data releases from the US could drive the pair's action later in the day.

EUR/USD started the new week on a bullish note but lost its traction after failing to break above 1.1200. The pair trades in a narrow channel below 1.1150 early Tuesday and the near-term technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.43% 0.27% 1.34% 0.13% -0.07% 0.40% 0.75% EUR -0.43% -0.16% 0.90% -0.27% -0.44% -0.00% 0.39% GBP -0.27% 0.16% 1.19% -0.12% -0.28% 0.15% 0.55% JPY -1.34% -0.90% -1.19% -1.14% -1.44% -0.90% -0.53% CAD -0.13% 0.27% 0.12% 1.14% -0.15% 0.27% 0.67% AUD 0.07% 0.44% 0.28% 1.44% 0.15% 0.43% 0.83% NZD -0.40% 0.00% -0.15% 0.90% -0.27% -0.43% 0.38% CHF -0.75% -0.39% -0.55% 0.53% -0.67% -0.83% -0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the cautious market stance helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals. Additionally, comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell further supported the currency. Powell said that the Fed is not in a hurry to cut rates quickly, adding that their monetary policy decisions will be guided by data.

Eurostat will release Harmonized Index of Consumer Price (HICP) data for September later in the session. Markets expect the HICP and the core HICP to rise 1.9% and 2.8%, respectively, on a yearly basis.

While testifying before the European Parliament on Monday, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde noted that the latest developments strengthened their confidence that inflation will return to their target in a timely manner. "We will take that into account in our next monetary policy meeting in October." In case the core HICP rises at a softer pace than forecast, the immediate reaction could cause the Euro to weaken against its major rivals.

In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature the ISM Manufacturing PMI for September and the JOLTS Job Openings data for August. A significant decline in the number of job openings, toward 7 million, could weigh on the USD in the American session. On the other hand, an unexpected increase in the ISM Manufacturing PMI, with a reading above 50, could support the USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. On the downside, strong support area seems to have formed at 1.1110-1.1100 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Looking north, immediate resistance could be spotted at 1.1160 (50-period SMA, 20-period SMA) ahead of 1.1200 (static level) and 1.1275 (July 18, 2023, high).