EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 after closing in the green on Wednesday.

The Fed left the policy rate unchanged, introduced changes to QT strategy.

The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of mid-tier data releases.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum in the late American session on Wednesday and closed the day in positive territory. The pair holds steady above 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday, while the technical outlook points to a bullish tilt.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) left the interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the April 30 - May 1 policy meeting, as widely expected. In its policy statement, the Fed announced they will slow the decline of the balance sheet by cutting the Treasury redemption cap to $25 billion per month from $60 billion starting June 1.

When asked about the possibility of policy tightening in the face of persistent inflation, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that it was unlikely that the next interest rate move would be a hike. Powell refrained from providing any clues regarding the timing of the policy pivot but said that it was likely that it will take longer than previously anticipated to gain the greater confidence in inflation moving toward the 2% target to lower the policy rate.

The US Dollar (USD) suffered large losses as the Fed event turned out to be not as hawkish as feared, with the USD Index falling over 0.6% on the day. Early Thursday, the USD Index holds steady above 105.50 and limits EUR/USD's upside.

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The US economic docket will also feature the Unit Labor Costs data for the first quarter, which is expected to rise 3.2% following the 0.4% increase recorded in the previous quarter. A stronger-than-forecast print could help the USD erase some of its post-Fed losses, while a soft print could further weigh on the currency. Nevertheless, the market reaction could remain short-lived, with investors awaiting Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 50 and EUR/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles above the 100, 50 and 20-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting the bullish tilt in the short-term outlook.

On the upside, key resistance area seems to have formed at 1.0750 - 1.0760 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend, 200-period SMA). If EUR/USD stabilizes above that region, 1.0790 - 1.0800 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, static level) could be seen as next bullish target.

1.0700 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA, 50-period SMA) aligns as immediate support before 1.0650 (static level) and 1.0600 (static level).