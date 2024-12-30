EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow channel above 1.0400.

The near-term technical outlook fails to offer a directional clue.

Cautious comments from ECB officials help the Euro stay resilient against its rivals.

After ending the holiday-shortened week virtually unchanged, EUR/USD extends its sideways grind slightly above 1.0400 in the European session on Monday. The pair is likely to remain stuck in a tight range, with trading conditions unlikely to normalize until after the New Year holiday.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.09% -0.06% 0.93% 0.23% 0.20% -0.13% 1.04% EUR -0.09% -0.17% 0.77% 0.12% 0.18% -0.23% 0.94% GBP 0.06% 0.17% 0.91% 0.29% 0.35% -0.05% 1.12% JPY -0.93% -0.77% -0.91% -0.65% -0.65% -1.02% 0.05% CAD -0.23% -0.12% -0.29% 0.65% 0.02% -0.36% 0.81% AUD -0.20% -0.18% -0.35% 0.65% -0.02% -0.41% 0.76% NZD 0.13% 0.23% 0.05% 1.02% 0.36% 0.41% 1.13% CHF -1.04% -0.94% -1.12% -0.05% -0.81% -0.76% -1.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier over the weekend, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said that it might take more time until the ECB cuts rates again. "There are signs of an upward trend in some energy prices. But there are also other scenarios as to how inflation could return, like via a stronger devaluation of the euro," Holzmann elaborated.

These comments seem to be helping the Euro hold its ground. In the second half of the day, Pending Home Sales for November and Chicago Purchasing Managers Index for December will be featured in the US economic calendar. These data, however, are unlikely to influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation in a noticeable way.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in negative territory, reflecting a cautious market mood. In case Wall Street's main indexes turn south after the opening bell, EUR/USD could have a hard time keeping its footing.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50 and EUR/USD stays above the 20 and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA), reflecting a lack of seller interest.

EUR/USD could face first resistance at 1.0440 (static level) before 1.0470 (100-period SMA) and 1.0500 (200-period SMA). On the downside, 1.0400 (round level, static level) could be seen as interim support ahead of 1.0350 (static level) and 1.0300 (static level, round level).