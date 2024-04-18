EUR/USD rises toward 1.0700 after closing in positive territory on Wednesday.

Near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of recovery momentum.

The risk-positive market environment could help the pair push higher.

EUR/USD gained traction and closed in positive territory on Wednesday, snapping a six-day losing streak. The pair continues to inch higher toward 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday and the near-term technical outlook highlights a buildup of recovery momentum.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helped EUR/USD stage a decisive rebound midweek. In the absence of high-tier data releases, retreating US Treasury bond yields weighed on the USD.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.20% -0.14% -0.18% -0.09% -0.30% -0.19% EUR 0.17% -0.03% 0.04% 0.00% 0.10% -0.13% -0.05% GBP 0.20% 0.03% 0.06% 0.02% 0.12% -0.11% 0.00% CAD 0.15% -0.02% -0.05% -0.03% 0.06% -0.16% -0.06% AUD 0.19% 0.01% -0.02% 0.04% 0.11% -0.12% 0.01% JPY 0.09% -0.10% -0.12% -0.08% -0.09% -0.22% -0.12% NZD 0.30% 0.13% 0.11% 0.16% 0.13% 0.23% 0.11% CHF 0.21% 0.05% -0.01% 0.05% 0.01% 0.14% -0.11% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the session, the US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Investors expect the number of firs-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 215,000 in the week ending April 13 from 211,000. A reading close to 220,000 could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade in positive territory in the European session. A bullish opening in Wall Street could help EUR/USD preserve its recovery momentum.

Markets remain optimistic about an avoidance of a deepening Iran-Israel conflict, with the UK, the EU and the US looking to widen sanctions against Iran.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart climbed above 50 for the first time in a week and EUR/USD closed the last five 4-hour candles about the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting a buildup of recovery momentum.

1.0700 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0720-1.0730 (50-period SMA, static level) and 1.0760 (100-period SMA). On the downside, 1.0660 (static level, former resistance) could be seen as first support ahead of 1.0640 (20-period SMA) and 1.0600 (psychological level, static level).