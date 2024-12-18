EUR/USD trades in a tight range at around 1.0500 on Wednesday.

The Fed is set to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points.

The revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) could trigger a big market reaction.

EUR/USD registered small losses on Tuesday but managed to stabilize near 1.0500 in the European morning on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision and revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) could cause the pair to break out of its trading range.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.29% 0.64% 1.11% 1.10% 1.00% 1.05% 1.21% EUR -0.29% 0.35% 0.82% 0.80% 0.70% 0.75% 0.91% GBP -0.64% -0.35% 0.47% 0.46% 0.35% 0.40% 0.56% JPY -1.11% -0.82% -0.47% -0.00% -0.10% -0.06% 0.11% CAD -1.10% -0.80% -0.46% 0.00% -0.10% -0.05% 0.10% AUD -1.00% -0.70% -0.35% 0.10% 0.10% 0.05% 0.21% NZD -1.05% -0.75% -0.40% 0.06% 0.05% -0.05% 0.16% CHF -1.21% -0.91% -0.56% -0.11% -0.10% -0.21% -0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The risk-averse market environment helped the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground on Tuesday and made it difficult for EUR/USD to gain traction.

Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 4.25%-4.5%. Since such a decision is already priced in, it is unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Instead, market participants will scrutinize the details of the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot.

In case the dot plot points to a rate reduction of 100 bps or more in 2025, the USD is likely to come under pressure in the near term. On the other hand, the USD could gather strength and force EUR/USD to stay on the back foot if the revised SEP highlights less than 100 bps of rate cuts next year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on the policy outlook will also be watched closely in the post-meeting press conference starting at 19:30 GMT. If Powell adopts a cautious tone regarding further policy easing, citing the uncertainty surrounding the inflation outlook on President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariff policies, the USD is likely to stay resilient against its rivals heading into the holidays.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces stiff resistance at 1.0520, where the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, the 50-period SMA and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend meet. Once the pair rises above this level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.0575 (200-period SMA) and 1.0600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

Looking south, first support could be spotted at 1.0440 (static level), 1.0400 (end-point of the latest downtrend) and 1.0330 (November 22 low).