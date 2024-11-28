EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds above key technical level ahead of German inflation data

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and closed above 1.0550 on Wednesday.

The pair retreats slightly in the European morning on Thursday.

Investors await Consumer Price Index data from Germany.

EUR/USD capitalized on the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and registered strong gains on Wednesday. Before reaching 1.0600, however, the pair went into a consolidation phase and was last seen trading near 1.0550.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.10% -0.94% -1.58% 0.50% 0.28% -0.50% -0.83% EUR 1.10% -0.01% -1.07% 1.01% 1.32% 0.03% -0.35% GBP 0.94% 0.00% -1.07% 1.02% 1.33% 0.04% -0.34% JPY 1.58% 1.07% 1.07% 2.09% 2.31% 1.14% 0.89% CAD -0.50% -1.01% -1.02% -2.09% -0.06% -0.98% -1.39% AUD -0.28% -1.32% -1.33% -2.31% 0.06% -1.28% -1.64% NZD 0.50% -0.03% -0.04% -1.14% 0.98% 1.28% -0.38% CHF 0.83% 0.35% 0.34% -0.89% 1.39% 1.64% 0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The USD weakened against its rivals midweek following mixed macroeconomic data releases. Moreover, position adjustments heading into the Thanksgiving Day holiday may have played a part in the currency's underperformance.

Durable Goods Orders rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis in October, falling short of the market expectation for an increase of 0.5%. On a positive note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 213,000 from 215,000 in the previous week. Finally, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 2.3% on a yearly basis, matching the market consensus, while the annual core PCE inflation edged higher to 2.8% from 2.7%.

Later in the session, regional and nation-wide inflation data from Germany will be watched closely by investors. On a monthly basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Germany is forecast to decline 0.2% in November. A positive reading could help the Euro gather strength with the immediate reaction.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Wednesday, European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel said that they could gradually move toward a neutral rate, given the inflation outlook, but warned against moving too far into accommodative territory.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD broke out of its descending regression channel by rising above 1.0520 on Wednesday and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) climbed above 50, reflecting a bullish tilt in the short-term outlook. In case 1.0520 continues to hold as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0580 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, could be seen as first resistance before 1.0610 (static level) and 1.0660 (static level).

If EUR/USD returns below 1.0520, it could face interim support at 1.0500 (round level, 20-period SMA) ahead of 1.0440 (static level) and 1.0400 (round level).