EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0500 in the European session on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a lack of bullish momentum.

The 20-day SMA aligns as next immediate resistance at 1.0550.

EUR/USD met resistance near 1.0550 on Wednesday but managed to close the day above 1.0500. The pair clings to small daily gains and the technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bullish momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.52% 0.17% 0.33% 0.49% 1.14% 0.92% 0.52% EUR -0.52% -0.39% -0.17% -0.01% 0.71% 0.42% 0.02% GBP -0.17% 0.39% 0.17% 0.37% 1.10% 0.81% 0.38% JPY -0.33% 0.17% -0.17% 0.17% 0.84% 0.63% 0.12% CAD -0.49% 0.01% -0.37% -0.17% 0.81% 0.44% -0.00% AUD -1.14% -0.71% -1.10% -0.84% -0.81% -0.29% -0.75% NZD -0.92% -0.42% -0.81% -0.63% -0.44% 0.29% -0.41% CHF -0.52% -0.02% -0.38% -0.12% 0.00% 0.75% 0.41% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) struggled to gather strength following the disappointing macroeconomic data releases on Wednesday and helped EUR/USD hold its ground. The political uncertainty in France, however, limited the Euro's gains. French Prime Minister Michel Barnier is expected to submit his resignation on Thursday after his government lost the no-confidence vote in parliament.

In the European session, the cautious market stance doesn't allow EUR/USD to stretch higher. In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. A reading below 200,000 could boost the USD with the immediate reaction, while a print near 250,000 could have the opposite impact on the currency's valuation.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated November labor market report from the US.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum.

Additionally, EUR/USD is yet to clear the 1.0520-1.030 resistance, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) are located. In case EUR/USD stabilizes above this area, the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could act as next resistance at 1.0550 ahead of 1.0600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

On the downside, 1.0500 (static level) aligns as interim support before 1.0440 (static level) and 1.0400 (end-point of the downtrend, static level).