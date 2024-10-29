EUR/USD trades in a tight range above 1.0800 early Tuesday.

The near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bullish momentum.

US economic calendar will feature Consumer Confidence and JOLTS Job Openings data.

EUR/USD moves sideways slightly above 1.0800 early Tuesday after managing to post small daily gains on Monday. The pair's technical outlook highlights a neutral stance in the near term.

Euro PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.05% 0.11% 1.55% 0.42% 1.39% 0.91% -0.02% EUR -0.05% 0.06% 1.51% 0.36% 1.32% 0.87% -0.07% GBP -0.11% -0.06% 1.43% 0.31% 1.27% 0.79% -0.13% JPY -1.55% -1.51% -1.43% -1.12% -0.16% -0.65% -1.54% CAD -0.42% -0.36% -0.31% 1.12% 0.98% 0.49% -0.44% AUD -1.39% -1.32% -1.27% 0.16% -0.98% -0.48% -1.40% NZD -0.91% -0.87% -0.79% 0.65% -0.49% 0.48% -0.92% CHF 0.02% 0.07% 0.13% 1.54% 0.44% 1.40% 0.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) started the week on a bullish note but failed to preserve its strength in the second half of the day as investors refrained from taking large positions in the absence of fundamental drivers.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos said late Monday that the central bank has made significant progress in bringing down inflation but added that they can’t declare victory just yet. Speaking again early Tuesday, de Guindos noted that they will keep all options open at forthcoming policy meetings.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish JOLTS Job Openings data for September later in the day. Markets expect the number of job openings to stand at 7.99 million, down slightly from 8.04 million announced in August. A significant upside surprise, with a reading of 8.5 million or higher, could boost the USD with the immediate reaction and weigh on the pair. On the other hand, a print of 7.5 million or lower could have the opposite impact on the USD's valuation.

The US economic calendar will also feature the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index data for October. Ahead of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) releases later in the week, the market reaction to Tuesday's data could remain short-lived.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen trading slightly above the upper limit of the descending regression channel coming from late September. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways at around 50, reflecting the pair's indecisiveness.

On the upside, 1.0830 (static level) aligns as interim resistance before 1.0870 (200-day Simple Moving Average) and 1.0900 (round level). In case the pair retreats below 1.0800 (round level) and starts using this level as resistance, 1.0750 (mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0700 (lower limit of the descending channel) could be seen as next support levels.