EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1100.

German inflation data and US GDP revision will be featured in the economic calendar.

The near-term technical outlook points to a buildup of bearish momentum.

EUR/USD lost more than 0.5% on Wednesday and continued to stretch lower early Thursday. At the time of press, the pair was trading at its lowest level in over a week below 1.1100.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.99% 0.26% 0.16% -0.29% -0.17% -0.78% -0.39% EUR -0.99% -0.77% -0.80% -1.26% -1.23% -1.74% -1.34% GBP -0.26% 0.77% -0.15% -0.55% -0.47% -1.05% -0.63% JPY -0.16% 0.80% 0.15% -0.44% -0.25% -0.73% -0.45% CAD 0.29% 1.26% 0.55% 0.44% 0.13% -0.43% -0.09% AUD 0.17% 1.23% 0.47% 0.25% -0.13% -0.52% -0.12% NZD 0.78% 1.74% 1.05% 0.73% 0.43% 0.52% 0.40% CHF 0.39% 1.34% 0.63% 0.45% 0.09% 0.12% -0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Soft regional inflation readings from Germany weigh on the Euro during the European trading hours. Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) in North Rhine Westphalia and Bavaria declined 0.1% in August, while it fell 0.2% in Brandenburg and Saxony. After seeing these figures, investors are unlikely to react to country-wide CPI data from Germany later in the session.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the second estimate of the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the second quarter, which is expected to come in at 2.8% to match the first estimate. Unless there is a noticeable revision in either direction, market participants could ignore this data and react to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims reading.

Investors forecast the number of first-time application for unemployment benefits to hold steady at 232,000 in the week ending August 26. A significant decline in this data, with a print of 220,000 or lower, could provide an additional boost to the US Dollar (USD) in the early American session. On the other hand, an unexpected increase toward 250,000 could revive concerns over loosening conditions in the labor market and hurt the USD, helping EUR/USD stage a rebound.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD broke below the lower limit of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart fell below 40, reflecting a buildup of bearish momentum. The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend form the first support at 1.1050 before 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, psychological level) and 1.0960 (200-period SMA).

On the upside, 1.1100 (lower limit of the ascending channel, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) aligns as first resistance. In case the pair returns within the ascending channel by stabilizing above this level, 1.1160 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.1200 (psychological level, static level).