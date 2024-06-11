EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0750 following Monday's decline.

The pair could encounter next support level at 1.0730.

Investors could refrain from taking large positions ahead of Wednesday's key events.

Results of the European Parliament election and the risk-averse market atmosphere made it difficult for the Euro (EUR) to find demand at the beginning of the week, with EUR/USD closing in negative territory for the second consecutive day on Monday. The pair holds steady at around 1.0750 on Tuesday as investors move to the sidelines ahead of Wednesday's key macroeconomic events.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.50% -0.04% 0.31% 0.07% -0.27% -0.26% -0.05% EUR -0.50% -0.20% 0.08% -0.17% -0.50% -0.51% -0.28% GBP 0.04% 0.20% 0.40% 0.06% -0.30% -0.31% -0.11% JPY -0.31% -0.08% -0.40% -0.25% -0.67% -0.70% -0.34% CAD -0.07% 0.17% -0.06% 0.25% -0.30% -0.34% -0.13% AUD 0.27% 0.50% 0.30% 0.67% 0.30% -0.01% 0.19% NZD 0.26% 0.51% 0.31% 0.70% 0.34% 0.01% 0.20% CHF 0.05% 0.28% 0.11% 0.34% 0.13% -0.19% -0.20% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Early Tuesday, markets remain cautious, not allowing EUR/USD to stage a rebound. At the time of press, US stock index futures were down between 0.1% and 0.2%. In the absence of high-tier data releases, market participants are likely to pay close attention to changes in risk mood.

A bearish opening in Wall Street, followed by a sharp decline in major equity indexes could provide a boost to the US Dollar (USD) and weigh on the pair. Later in the American session, the US Treasury will hold a 10-year note auction. In the last auction that took place on May 8, the high-yield arrived at 4.48%, down from 4.56% in the previous auction. In case the high-yield comes in above 4.5%, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday that they have "significant leeway" to lower rates before exiting the restrictive policy, limiting Euro's upside.

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May. Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will announce monetary policy decisions and publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections, which will show how many rate cuts Fed policymakers foresee in 2024.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend aligns as immediate support at 1.0730 before 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

On the upside, 1.0790-1.0800 area, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level meets the 100-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), stays intact as key ahead of 1.0850 (static level, 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart).