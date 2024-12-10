EUR/USD moves sideways in a tight range below 1.0600 on Tuesday.

The technical picture points to a neutral outlook in the near term.

Markets await US inflation data and ECB policy announcements.

EUR/USD rose toward 1.0600 on Monday but lost its traction to end the day flat. The pair fluctuates in a narrow channel slightly above 1.0550 in the European morning on Tuesday.

With investors refraining from taking large positions ahead of the US inflation data and the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, the pair could have a hard time finding direction in the near term.

The US Dollar (USD) started the week under modest selling pressure on Monday and helped EUR/USD edge higher. As Wall Street's main indexes turned south after the opening bell and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered toward 4.2%, however, the USD managed to stay resilient against its rivals, capping the pair's upside.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will announce a revision to the third-quarter Unit Labor Costs. Markets expect the data to be confirmed at 1.9%. An upward revision could support the USD with the immediate reaction.

Investors are likely to pay close attention to changes in risk perception in the second half of the day. In case US stocks gain traction, the USD could struggle to preserve its strength and help EUR/USD edge higher.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways near 50 early Tuesday, reflecting EUR/USD's indecisiveness.

On the upside, 1.0600 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as first resistance before 1.0640 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)), 1.0660 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0730 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

Looking south, supports are located at 1.0520-1.0530 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement), 1.0500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0440 (static level).