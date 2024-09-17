EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.1100 on Tuesday.

Hawkish comments from ECB officials support the Euro.

August Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket.

EUR/USD benefited from the selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and climbed to its highest level in 10 days above 1.1100 on Monday. The pair stays relatively quiet and trades in a tight channel early Tuesday. The technical outlook suggests that the bullish outlook remains unchanged, with a possibility of a technical correction in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.50% -0.66% -0.13% -0.12% -0.83% -0.60% -0.46% EUR 0.50% -0.21% 0.33% 0.35% -0.39% -0.15% -0.00% GBP 0.66% 0.21% 0.46% 0.56% -0.18% 0.07% 0.22% JPY 0.13% -0.33% -0.46% 0.00% -0.65% -0.46% -0.40% CAD 0.12% -0.35% -0.56% -0.01% -0.80% -0.48% -0.45% AUD 0.83% 0.39% 0.18% 0.65% 0.80% 0.24% 0.37% NZD 0.60% 0.15% -0.07% 0.46% 0.48% -0.24% 0.14% CHF 0.46% 0.00% -0.22% 0.40% 0.45% -0.37% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood and heightened odds of a large Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at this week's meeting caused the USD to weaken against its major rivals at the beginning of the week.

Meanwhile, hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials further supported the Euro. ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said argued that it would take a significant shift in the outlook for the ECB to lower the policy rate further in October, adding that they will "almost surely" have to wait until December for the next rate cut. Additionally, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said that the ECB should retain optionality about the speed of policy adjustments.

The US Census Bureau will publish Retail Sales data for August later in the day and the Fed will release Industrial Production figures for the same period. These data releases are unlikely to influence the market pricing of the Fed rate decision. Hence, their impact on the USD's valuation could remain short-lived. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a 67% probability of the Fed opting for a large 50 basis points rate cut on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly above 70, suggesting that EUR/USD could have a difficult time pushing higher before making a technical correction.

On the downside, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest uptrend and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) form a strong support area at 1.1100-1.1090 ahead of 1.1040-1.1035 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).

Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.1160 (static level) before 1.1200 and 1.1275 (July 18, 2023, high).