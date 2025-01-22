EUR/USD moves up and down above 1.0440 on Wednesday.

Dovish comments from ECB officials limit the Euro's gains.

The pair could attract technical sellers if it manages to stabilize above 1.0440.

After rising to the 1.0450 area earlier in the session, EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and erased its daily gains. Nevertheless, the pair holds comfortably above 1.0400, while the technical shows the bullish bias remains unchanged in the near term.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.50% -1.42% -0.22% -0.76% -1.47% -1.46% -0.76% EUR 1.50% 0.02% 1.19% 0.65% 0.09% -0.07% 0.63% GBP 1.42% -0.02% 1.12% 0.62% 0.08% -0.10% 0.61% JPY 0.22% -1.19% -1.12% -0.53% -1.20% -1.34% -0.71% CAD 0.76% -0.65% -0.62% 0.53% -0.66% -0.71% -0.01% AUD 1.47% -0.09% -0.08% 1.20% 0.66% -0.25% 0.47% NZD 1.46% 0.07% 0.10% 1.34% 0.71% 0.25% 0.52% CHF 0.76% -0.63% -0.61% 0.71% 0.01% -0.47% -0.52% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand in the European session and helped EUR/USD hold its ground. Dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) officials, however, seem to be limiting the Euro's upside ahead of next week's policy meeting.

ECB policymaker José Luis Escrivá said on Wednesday that a 25 basis points (bps) cut next week is a likely scenario. "Incoming information points towards converging to 2% inflation goal," Escrivá added. Moreover, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau noted that the disinflation process is still on track and said that there could be a decoupling between the ECB and the Federal Reserve on rates.

The US economic calendar will not offer any key data releases on Wednesday. Later in the day, ECB President Christine Lagarde will participate in the dialogue 'Beyond Crisis: Unlocking Europe's Potential' at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.3% and 1%. A bullish opening in Wall Street could cause the USD to stay under pressure and allow EUR/USD to regain its traction.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated slightly after touching 70, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact, with a potential for a technical correction. On the upside, 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend, 50-day SMA) aligns as key resistance before 1.0500 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0545 (static level).

Looking south, a strong support area seems to have formed at 1.0390-1.0400, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 50% retracement, before 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0320 (100-period SMA).