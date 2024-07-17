EUR/USD advanced to fresh multi-month highs above 1.0900.

The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday.

European Central Bank will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday.

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since mid-March above 1.0900 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair could encounter next technical resistance at 1.0960.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.28% -0.34% -1.05% 0.15% 0.54% 0.29% -0.62% EUR 0.28% -0.03% -0.58% 0.63% 0.87% 0.76% -0.15% GBP 0.34% 0.03% -0.47% 0.65% 0.88% 0.74% -0.13% JPY 1.05% 0.58% 0.47% 1.21% 1.38% 1.32% 0.24% CAD -0.15% -0.63% -0.65% -1.21% 0.32% 0.14% -0.78% AUD -0.54% -0.87% -0.88% -1.38% -0.32% -0.09% -1.00% NZD -0.29% -0.76% -0.74% -1.32% -0.14% 0.09% -0.92% CHF 0.62% 0.15% 0.13% -0.24% 0.78% 1.00% 0.92% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) provides a boost to EUR/USD midweek. The sharp decline seen in the USD/JPY pair after Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda said they have no choice but to respond appropriately if speculators cause excessive moves in the FX market, seems to be putting further weighing on the USD, which has been struggling to find demand with markets fully pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Meanwhile, the Eurostat announce on Wednesday that the annual increase in the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is confirmed at 2.5% in June.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday. Hence, investors could refrain from betting on an extended Euro rally in the near term.

Additionally, US stock index futures trade deep in negative territory, pointing to a risk-averse market atmosphere. A bearish opening in Wall Street could help the USD find support in the second half of the day and limit the pair's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The upper limit of the ascending regression channel coming from late June forms strong resistance at 1.0960. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays in overbought territory above 70.

On the downside, the mid-point of the ascending channel aligns as interim support at 1.0920 before 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0860 (50-period Simple Moving Average). Above 1.0960, 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.1030 (static level).