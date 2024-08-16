EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.1000 after posting losses on Thursday.

The pair could push higher in case risk flows dominate markets ahead of the weekend.

The US economic docket will feature consumer sentiment and housing data.

EUR/USD regains its traction and rises toward 1.1000 in the European session on Friday after snapping a three-day winning streak on Thursday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.64% -0.97% 1.41% -0.09% -0.81% -0.25% 0.40% EUR 0.64% -0.30% 2.06% 0.55% -0.29% 0.39% 1.06% GBP 0.97% 0.30% 2.63% 0.86% 0.01% 0.69% 1.35% JPY -1.41% -2.06% -2.63% -1.47% -2.26% -1.64% -1.04% CAD 0.09% -0.55% -0.86% 1.47% -0.77% -0.16% 0.50% AUD 0.81% 0.29% -0.01% 2.26% 0.77% 0.68% 1.34% NZD 0.25% -0.39% -0.69% 1.64% 0.16% -0.68% 0.65% CHF -0.40% -1.06% -1.35% 1.04% -0.50% -1.34% -0.65% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US provided a boost to the US Dollar (USD) and caused EUR/USD to turn south. The US Department of Labor reported that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 7,000 to 227,000 in the week ending August 9. Other data from the US showed that Retail Sales rose 1% on a monthly basis in July, beating the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%.

Early Friday, the improving risk mood makes it difficult for the USD to build on Thursday's gains and helps EUR/USD stretch higher.

The US economic docket will feature Housing Starts and Building Permits data for July. Additionally, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for August. The market reaction to these data is likely to remain short-lived.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures are up between 0.2% and 0.3% in the European session. In case Wall Street's main indexes open in positive territory and continue to push higher ahead of the weekend, the USD could stay on the back foot and open the door for another leg higher in the pair.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart started to rise toward 60 after falling to 50 on Thursday, reflecting sellers' hesitancy. On the upside, 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate resistance ahead of 1.1050-1.1060 (static level) and 1.1100 (psychological level, static level).

Supports could be seen at 1.0960 (static level), 1.0940 (static level) and 1.0900 (psychological level, static level).