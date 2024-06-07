EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.0900 in the European morning.

The ECB raised key rates by 25 basis points as expected.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise 185K in May.

EUR/USD registered small gains on Thursday and stabilized at around 1.0900 in the early European session on Friday. May labor market data from the US could ramp up the market volatility heading into the weekend.

The European Central Bank (ECB) announced on Thursday that it raised its key rates by 25 basis points following the June policy meeting, as expected. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from confirming additional rate cuts and reiterated the data-dependent approach moving forward.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.41% -0.41% -1.21% 0.30% -0.34% -0.96% -1.57% EUR 0.41% 0.03% -0.78% 0.71% -0.05% -0.55% -1.18% GBP 0.41% -0.03% -0.76% 0.68% -0.01% -0.64% -1.21% JPY 1.21% 0.78% 0.76% 1.48% 0.93% 0.39% -0.21% CAD -0.30% -0.71% -0.68% -1.48% -0.66% -1.25% -1.87% AUD 0.34% 0.05% 0.01% -0.93% 0.66% -0.51% -1.16% NZD 0.96% 0.55% 0.64% -0.39% 1.25% 0.51% -0.66% CHF 1.57% 1.18% 1.21% 0.21% 1.87% 1.16% 0.66% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Early Friday, several ECB policymakers adopted a cautious tone on further easing but voiced their optimism about the inflation outlook, making it difficult for the Euro to find direction.

ECB policymakers Kazaks and Muller warrant caution on further rate cuts.

ECB’s Nagel: ECB isn't on autopilot on interest-rate cuts.

ECB's de Guindos: Inflation is to be around 2% next year.

In the second half of the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the jobs report for May. Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are expected to rise 185,000 following the weaker-than-forecast 175,000 increase recorded in April. Ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, the market reaction to labor market data could be straightforward but remain short-lived.

In case NFP surprises to the upside with an increase of more than 200,000, the US Dollar (USD) could hold its ground ahead of the weekend and make it difficult for EUR/USD to stretch higher. On the other hand, a disappointing print, at or below 150,000, could trigger a fresh leg of USD selloff and provide a boost to the pair. If the data arrives near analysts' estimates, revisions to previous reading and the wage inflation figures could drive the USD's valuation. On a yearly basis, Average Hourly Earnings are forecast to rise 3.9%.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD faces immediate resistance at 1.0900, where the mid-point of the ascending regression channel is located. If the pair rises above this level and starts using it as support, it could target 1.0950 (static level) and 1.0980 (upper limit of the ascending channel) next.

On the downside, 1.0860-1.0850 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, 100-period SMA, lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as key support before 1.0800 (200-period SMA, static level).