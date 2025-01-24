EUR/USD climbed to a multi-week high above 1.0450 on Friday.

Markets await preliminary January Manufacturing and Services PMI reports.

The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a strengthening buyer interest.

Following Thursday's indecisive action, EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and touched its highest level since December 18 at 1.0470 in the early European session on Friday. Although the pair retreated to the 1.0450 area, the technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.74% -1.78% -0.56% -0.92% -2.04% -2.14% -0.85% EUR 1.74% -0.10% 1.12% 0.73% -0.24% -0.52% 0.77% GBP 1.78% 0.10% 1.16% 0.82% -0.14% -0.43% 0.87% JPY 0.56% -1.12% -1.16% -0.37% -1.44% -1.69% -0.49% CAD 0.92% -0.73% -0.82% 0.37% -1.06% -1.24% 0.05% AUD 2.04% 0.24% 0.14% 1.44% 1.06% -0.37% 0.96% NZD 2.14% 0.52% 0.43% 1.69% 1.24% 0.37% 1.12% CHF 0.85% -0.77% -0.87% 0.49% -0.05% -0.96% -1.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Friday, US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he would rather not have to use tariffs on China. This comment allowed market mood to improve and made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand.

While speaking at the World Economic Forum late Thursday, however, Trump said that he will do something about the trade deficit with the EU, adding that EU tariffs were making it very difficult for them to bring products into Europe. In case Trump hints at ramping up tariffs on European imports, the Euro could struggle to preserve its strength.

On Friday, preliminary January HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMI report for Germany and the Eurozone will be watched closely by market participants. The market reaction to these data is likely to be straightforward, with better-than-expected prints supporting the Euro and vice versa.

In the second half of the day, S&P Global PMI data will be featured in the US economic calendar. In case the Composite PMI unexpectedly drops below 50 and points to a contraction in the private sector's economic activity, the USD could come under renewed selling pressure heading into the weekend.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 70, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room on the upside before turning technically overbought in the near term.

On the upside, 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as next resistance before 1.0540 (static level) and 1.0600 (beginning point of the downtrend).

In case EUR/USD retreats below 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 50-day SMA) and starts using this level as resistance, buyers could be discouraged. In this scenario, 1.0400-1.0390 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA) and 1.0350 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next support levels.