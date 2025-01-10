EUR/USD trades in a tight range at around 1.0300 in the European morning.

The cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.

December employment data from the US could trigger the next big action in the pair.

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0300 in the early European session on Friday after closing in negative territory for the third consecutive day on Thursday. The pair remains technically bearish in the near term as focus shifts to labor market data from the US.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% 1.04% 0.74% -0.36% 0.41% 0.50% 0.32% EUR -0.06% 0.96% 0.65% -0.37% 0.38% 0.48% 0.30% GBP -1.04% -0.96% -0.31% -1.32% -0.57% -0.48% -0.66% JPY -0.74% -0.65% 0.31% -1.09% -0.31% -0.20% -0.19% CAD 0.36% 0.37% 1.32% 1.09% 0.70% 0.82% 0.66% AUD -0.41% -0.38% 0.57% 0.31% -0.70% 0.10% -0.09% NZD -0.50% -0.48% 0.48% 0.20% -0.82% -0.10% -0.18% CHF -0.32% -0.30% 0.66% 0.19% -0.66% 0.09% 0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

With US stock markets remaining closed and bond markets closing early in observance of a national day of mourning to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter, the market action turned subdued on Thursday. Early Friday, US stock index futures lose between 0.1% and 0.4%, reflecting a cautious market stance, which makes it difficult for EUR/USD to stage a rebound.

Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the December employment report. Markets expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 160,000 following November's 227,000 increase. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.2%.

An NFP reading above 200,000 could boost the USD heading into the weekend and force EUR/USD to stretch lower. On the other hand, a disappointing print below 150,000 could have the opposite impact on the pair's action. In case the headline NFP arrives near the market consensus, the change in the Unemployment Rate could drive the USD's valuation, with an unexpected rise hurting the currency and vice versa.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index moves sideways below 50 and EUR/USD remains below the 20 and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, highlighting buyers' hesitancy.

In case EUR/USD confirms 1.0300 (static level, round level) as resistance, 1.0240 (static level, end point of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next support before 1.0200 (static level, round level). If the pair manages to stabilize above 1.0300, 1.0325 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, 20-period SMA) and 1.0375 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.