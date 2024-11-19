EUR/USD edges lower after closing in positive territory on Monday.

Technical buyers could show interest once the pair stabilizes above 1.0600.

Risk perception could impact the pair's action in the absence of high-tier data releases.

EUR/USD started the week on a firm footing and climbed above 1.0600 on Monday. In the European morning on Tuesday, the pair struggles to preserve its recovery momentum and trades below this level.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.42% -0.42% 0.23% -0.50% -0.80% -0.51% -0.48% EUR 0.42% 0.17% 0.77% 0.04% -0.23% 0.03% 0.05% GBP 0.42% -0.17% 0.61% -0.14% -0.41% -0.14% -0.13% JPY -0.23% -0.77% -0.61% -0.75% -0.97% -0.69% -0.65% CAD 0.50% -0.04% 0.14% 0.75% -0.27% -0.01% 0.02% AUD 0.80% 0.23% 0.41% 0.97% 0.27% 0.26% 0.29% NZD 0.51% -0.03% 0.14% 0.69% 0.00% -0.26% 0.02% CHF 0.48% -0.05% 0.13% 0.65% -0.02% -0.29% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure in the American trading hours on Monday and helped EUR/USD push higher. Falling US Treasury bond yields seemingly weighed on the USD, while the cautious market mood helped the currency limit its losses, capping the pair's upside.

In the meantime, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Central Bank of Ireland Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said on Monday that overwhelming evidence would be needed to consider a 50 basis points rate cut in December. "I believe in a cautious and prudent approach, believe the policy is working," he added, further supporting the Euro.

Early Tuesday, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day. A bullish opening in Wall Street could make it difficult for the USD to find demand and open the door for an extended recovery in EUR/USD later in the day.

Eurostat will publish revisions to the October Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation data in the European session. The US economic calendar will offer Housing Starts and Building Permits figures for October. These data are unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction, allowing the risk perception to continue to influence EUR/USD's action.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The upper limit of the descending regression channel and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the two-week-old downtrend form important resistance at 1.0600. In case EUR/USD rises above this level and starts using it as support, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart could act as interim resistance at 1.0630 ahead of 1.0670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0720 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

On the downside, 1.0550 (20-period SMA) aligns as immediate support before 1.0500 (mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0430 (lower limit of the descending channel).