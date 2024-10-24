EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend recovery once it confirms 1.0800 as support

EUR/USD trades marginally higher in the European session on Thursday.

Sellers could be discouraged in case the pair stabilizes above 1.0800.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and preliminary October PMI will be featured in the US economic docket.

After closing the third consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday, EUR/USD holds its ground and clings to small gains near 1.0800 early Thursday. Once the pair stabilizes above this level, sellers could be discouraged, paving the way for an extended recovery.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.62% 0.67% 1.72% 0.04% 0.75% 0.67% 0.21% EUR -0.62% -0.02% 0.99% -0.52% 0.10% -0.06% -0.50% GBP -0.67% 0.02% 1.03% -0.63% 0.09% 0.00% -0.51% JPY -1.72% -0.99% -1.03% -1.66% -0.95% -0.97% -1.55% CAD -0.04% 0.52% 0.63% 1.66% 0.63% 0.69% 0.04% AUD -0.75% -0.10% -0.09% 0.95% -0.63% -0.01% -0.61% NZD -0.67% 0.06% 0.00% 0.97% -0.69% 0.00% -0.51% CHF -0.21% 0.50% 0.51% 1.55% -0.04% 0.61% 0.51% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot midweek. The USD benefited from the risk-averse market atmosphere and received an additional boost from rising US Treasury bond yields on Wednesday.

Early Thursday, the data from Germany and the Eurozone both showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted at a softening pace in early October. The preliminary HCOB Composite PMI for Germany improved to 48.4 from 47.5, while the Composite PMI for the Eurozone edged higher to 49.7 from 49.6.

Assessing the PMI surveys' findings, “for the European Central Bank (ECB), the latest figures come with an unwelcome surprise. Inflation in the services sector seems likely to stay elevated, as costs and selling prices in October rose faster than the previous month," said Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank and added:

"All this backs the idea that the ECB is likely to cut key interest rates by just 25 basis points in December, rather than the 50 basis points some have been talking about.”

In the second half of the day, the US economic calendar will feature the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and S&P Global PMI data. In case the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits rise toward 250,000, the USD could come under bearish pressure with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, if the Composite PMI comes in near September's reading of 54, the USD could stay resilient against its peers.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The upper limit of the descending regression channel coming from late September aligns as immediate resistance near 1.0800. The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart reinforces this level as well. Once the pair flips that level into support, it could extend its recovery toward 1.0850 (50-period SMA) and 1.0900 (round level, static level).

If EUR/USD fails to clear 1.0800, technical sellers could look to retain control. In this scenario, 1.0770 (mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.0730 (lower limit of the descending channel) could be seen as next support levels.