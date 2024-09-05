EUR/USD trades slightly below 1.1100 after closing in positive territory on Wednesday.

Employment-related US data could trigger the next big action in the pair.

The technical outlook suggests that sellers stay on the sidelines.

EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range slightly below 1.1100 after closing in positive territory on Wednesday. Later in the day, employment-related macroeconomic data releases from the US could influence the US Dollar's (USD) valuation and drive the pair's action.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.41% -0.21% -1.68% 0.18% 0.64% 0.76% -0.32% EUR 0.41% 0.22% -1.29% 0.56% 1.06% 1.17% 0.08% GBP 0.21% -0.22% -1.51% 0.34% 0.82% 0.97% -0.16% JPY 1.68% 1.29% 1.51% 1.83% 2.39% 2.61% 1.32% CAD -0.18% -0.56% -0.34% -1.83% 0.51% 0.58% -0.49% AUD -0.64% -1.06% -0.82% -2.39% -0.51% 0.09% -0.97% NZD -0.76% -1.17% -0.97% -2.61% -0.58% -0.09% -1.07% CHF 0.32% -0.08% 0.16% -1.32% 0.49% 0.97% 1.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

On Wednesday, the USD came under selling pressure after the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the number of job openings on the last business day of July stood at 7.67 million, down from 7.9 million in June and below the market expectation of 8.1 million.

Later in the day, the ADP Employment Change and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data will be featured in the US economic docket.

Markets expect the private sector payrolls to rise 145,000 in August following the 122,000 increase recorded in July. A disappointing reading close to 100,000 could feed into concerns over worsening conditions in the labor market and trigger another bout of USD selloff ahead of Friday's August jobs report. On the other hand, a positive surprise, with a print at or above 150,000, could provide a boost to the USD and make it difficult for EUR/USD to build on Wednesday's gains.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rises toward 60 in the European session on Thursday, reflecting a buildup of bullish momentum. 1.1100 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate resistance. In case the pair flips that level into support, 1.1160 (static level) could be seen as next hurdle ahead of 1.1200 (end-point of uptrend).

On the downside, first support is located at 1.1040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) before 1.1000 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement).