EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.0850 after posting gains on Wednesday.

The 200-day SMA aligns as key technical resistance at 1.0870.

Markets await inflation data from the Euro area and the US.

EUR/USD fluctuates in a tight channel at around 1.0850 after closing the third consecutive day in positive territory on Wednesday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias remains intact but buyers could hesitate to bet on an extended uptrend unless the pair manages to clear the key technical hurdle at 1.0870.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.58% -0.15% -0.43% 0.18% 0.45% 0.10% -0.23% EUR 0.58% 0.53% 0.07% 0.76% 1.12% 0.68% 0.37% GBP 0.15% -0.53% 0.36% 0.34% 0.64% 0.22% 0.08% JPY 0.43% -0.07% -0.36% 0.67% 0.25% -0.21% -0.28% CAD -0.18% -0.76% -0.34% -0.67% 0.24% -0.15% -0.38% AUD -0.45% -1.12% -0.64% -0.25% -0.24% -0.46% -0.74% NZD -0.10% -0.68% -0.22% 0.21% 0.15% 0.46% -0.33% CHF 0.23% -0.37% -0.08% 0.28% 0.38% 0.74% 0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The Euro gathered strength against its rivals on Wednesday after the data from Germany showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter, coming in better than the market expectation for a 0.1% contraction. Additionally, annual inflation in Germany, as measured by the Consumer price Index (CPI) rose to 2% in October's flash estimate from 1.6% in September, further boosting the Euro.

On the other hand, mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to stay resilient against its rivals. The ADP Employment Change arrived at 233,000 for October to beat analysts' estimate by a wide margin, while the first estimate of the annualized GDP growth for the third quarter came in at 2.8% and fell short of the market consensus of 3%.

Later in the day, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data from the Eurozone and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index figures from the US will be featured in the economic calendar. Investors are likely to ignore these readings. The US GDP report showed on Wednesday that the PCE Price Index rose 1.5% in Q3, down from 2.5% in Q2. Hence, the monthly PCE inflation reading for September is unlikely to trigger a reaction.

Toward the end of the European session, month-end flows could ramp up market volatility and cause major pairs to move irregularly.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, suggesting that the bullish bias remains intact. On the upside, the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as a key resistance level at 1.0870. Once the pair flips that level into support, 1.0900 (round level) could act as interim resistance before 1.0940 (100-day SMA).

On the downside, first support could be seen at 1.0800 (round level) before 1.0750 (static level) and 1.0700 (round level, static level).