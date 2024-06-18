EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0700 after posting gains on Monday.

The pair could stretch higher in case risk flows dominate the action in financial markets.

US economic docket will feature Retail Sales data for May.

After struggling to gain traction in the first half of the day on Monday, EUR/USD turned north in the American session and closed in positive territory. The pair stays relatively quiet early Tuesday and fluctuates in a tight channel above 1.0700.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.18% 0.05% 0.47% 0.00% -0.03% 0.49% -0.20% EUR 0.18% 0.25% 0.68% 0.21% 0.06% 0.72% -0.02% GBP -0.05% -0.25% 0.52% -0.04% -0.21% 0.43% -0.25% JPY -0.47% -0.68% -0.52% -0.35% -0.49% 0.16% -0.61% CAD -0.01% -0.21% 0.04% 0.35% -0.10% 0.49% -0.19% AUD 0.03% -0.06% 0.21% 0.49% 0.10% 0.72% -0.04% NZD -0.49% -0.72% -0.43% -0.16% -0.49% -0.72% -0.68% CHF 0.20% 0.02% 0.25% 0.61% 0.19% 0.04% 0.68% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand in the American session and provided a boost to the pair.

Early Tuesday, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is up more than 0.5% and US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day.

In the second half of the day, the US Census Bureau will release Retail Sales data for May. Markets expect a monthly increase of 0.2%. A bigger-than-expected growth could support the USD with the immediate reaction, while a negative print could weigh on the currency and help EUR/USD stretch higher.

Investors will continue to pay close attention to risk perception. A bullish opening in Wall Street, followed by an extended rally, could hurt the USD.

During the American trading hours, several Federal Reserve policymakers will be delivering speeches. In case officials continue to push back against the market expectation for a policy pivot in September, the USD could stay resilient and limit EUR/USD's upside.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays below 50, suggesting that the pair is yet to gather bullish momentum. In case the pair manages to hold above .10730, where the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend is located, 1.0760 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.

On the downside, 1.0670 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) aligns as key support before 1.0600 (beginning point of the uptrend).