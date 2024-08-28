EUR/USD edges lower after closing marginally higher on Tuesday.

1.1100 aligns as the next important support for the pair.

The economic calendar will not offer high-tier data releases that could impact EUR/USD's action.

After posting small daily gains on Tuesday, EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.1150 in the European session on Wednesday.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.44% -0.06% 0.07% -0.36% 0.02% -0.29% -0.50% EUR -0.44% -0.55% -0.37% -0.78% -0.49% -0.71% -0.91% GBP 0.06% 0.55% 0.08% -0.30% 0.04% -0.23% -0.43% JPY -0.07% 0.37% -0.08% -0.41% 0.03% -0.14% -0.48% CAD 0.36% 0.78% 0.30% 0.41% 0.37% 0.11% -0.15% AUD -0.02% 0.49% -0.04% -0.03% -0.37% -0.22% -0.42% NZD 0.29% 0.71% 0.23% 0.14% -0.11% 0.22% -0.21% CHF 0.50% 0.91% 0.43% 0.48% 0.15% 0.42% 0.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The positive shift seen in risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand and helped EUR/USD edge higher in the American session on Tuesday. Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day, pointing to a neutral risk mood midweek.

The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases that could drive EUR/USD's action on Wednesday. Hence, investors could react to changes in risk perception and pay close attention to the technical developments in the pair.

On Thursday, August Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August from Germany and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' revision to the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product's (GDP) growth will be watched closely by investors. Ahead of the weekend, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, could trigger the next big action in the pair.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD dropped into the lower half of the ascending regression channel coming from early August and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated below 50, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.

1.1110-1.1100 (lower limit of the ascending channel, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as key support area. In case EUR/USD fails to stabilize above this region, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.1040 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as the next bearish target.

On the upside, 1.1190-1.1200 (mid-point of the ascending channel, static level) could be seen as first resistance before 1.1250 (upper limit of the ascending channel).