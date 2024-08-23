EUR/USD holds above 1.1100 after closing in negative territory on Thursday.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

Fed Chairman Powell will deliver opening remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the day.

After rising for four consecutive trading days and gaining more than 1.5% in that rally, EUR/USD staged a correction in the American session on Thursday and closed the day in negative territory. The pair holds steady above 1.1100 in the European session on Friday as investors move to the sidelines while waiting for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell to deliver opening remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.85% -1.36% -1.25% -0.67% -0.83% -1.75% -1.63% EUR 0.85% -0.59% -0.37% 0.20% -0.07% -1.07% -0.82% GBP 1.36% 0.59% 0.06% 0.75% 0.52% -0.42% -0.23% JPY 1.25% 0.37% -0.06% 0.51% 0.39% -0.39% -0.52% CAD 0.67% -0.20% -0.75% -0.51% -0.19% -1.01% -1.00% AUD 0.83% 0.07% -0.52% -0.39% 0.19% -0.85% -0.74% NZD 1.75% 1.07% 0.42% 0.39% 1.01% 0.85% 0.14% CHF 1.63% 0.82% 0.23% 0.52% 1.00% 0.74% -0.14% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the US showed on Thursday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early August, with S&P Global Composite PMI's flash estimate arriving at 54.1. Later in the day, the sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes helped the US Dollar (USD) preserve its strength and forced EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.

Powell's speech will start at 14:00 GMT. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently fully pricing in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in September and see a nearly 25% probability of a 50 bps rate reduction.

In case Powell dismisses the idea of a large rate cut in his speech, the market positioning suggests that the USD could extend its recovery. On the other hand, the USD could struggle to find demand if Powell leaves the door open to consecutive rate cuts in the remainder of the year.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD trades in the lower half of its ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 60, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 1.1100 (psychological level, static level, lower limit of the ascending channel) aligns as key support. In case EUR/USD drops below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.1060-1.1055 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), former resistance, static level) could be seen as next support before 1.1000 (psychological level).

1.1155 (mid-point of the ascending channel) could be seen as first resistance ahead of 1.1200 (upper limit of the ascending channel).