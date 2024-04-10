EUR/USD trades in a narrow range ahead of key US data.

Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to rise to 3.4% in March.

Markets see a nearly 45% probability of the Fed leaving the policy rate unchanged in June.

EUR/USD lost its traction and closed flat on Tuesday after rising toward 1.0900 earlier in the day. The pair holds steady at around 1.0850 on Wednesday as markets gear up for the inflation data release from the US.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to rise 3.4% on a yearly basis in March, following the 3.2% increase recorded in February. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, are both forecast to rise 0.3%.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that investor are currently pricing in a nearly 45% probability of the Federal Reserve (Fed) opting for another policy hold in June. The market positioning suggests that inflation data could significantly influence the US Dollar's valuation.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.25% -0.51% -0.29% -0.82% 0.11% -1.12% 0.05% EUR 0.26% -0.25% -0.03% -0.54% 0.37% -0.85% 0.31% GBP 0.51% 0.26% 0.23% -0.30% 0.62% -0.60% 0.56% CAD 0.29% 0.03% -0.22% -0.52% 0.41% -0.83% 0.34% AUD 0.82% 0.56% 0.31% 0.53% 0.92% -0.29% 0.85% JPY -0.11% -0.38% -0.64% -0.40% -0.94% -1.23% -0.06% NZD 1.12% 0.86% 0.61% 0.83% 0.31% 1.22% 1.16% CHF -0.05% -0.31% -0.57% -0.34% -0.87% 0.06% -1.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

A monthly core CPI reading of 0.4% or higher could cause participants to lean toward a no change in the Fed policy in June and trigger a USD rally with the immediate reaction, forcing EUR/USD to turn south. On the other hand, a print of 0.2% could revive expectations for a June rate cut and weigh heavily on the USD. In this scenario, EUR/USD could gather bullish momentum and climb out of its weekly trading range.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 50, pointing to a slightly bullish bias. On the upside, the Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend aligns as first resistance at 1.0870. If the pair manages to flip this level into support, it could target 1.0900 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.0950 (beginning point of the downtrend) next.

First support could be seen at 1.0840-1.0830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA) before 1.0780 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).