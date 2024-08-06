EUR/USD edges lower in the European morning on Tuesday.

The pair could face the next near-term support at 1.0900.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors will remain focused on geopolitics.

After climbing above 1.1000 for the first time since early January on Monday, EUR/USD erased a portion of its gains but managed to close the day in positive territory. Early Tuesday, the pair stages a technical correction and trades below 1.0950.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.16% 0.57% -1.02% -0.25% 0.17% 0.40% -0.39% EUR 0.16% 0.65% -1.00% -0.21% 0.35% 0.46% -0.34% GBP -0.57% -0.65% -1.59% -0.84% -0.29% -0.19% -0.98% JPY 1.02% 1.00% 1.59% 0.80% 1.14% 1.44% 0.66% CAD 0.25% 0.21% 0.84% -0.80% 0.46% 0.65% -0.32% AUD -0.17% -0.35% 0.29% -1.14% -0.46% 0.11% -0.69% NZD -0.40% -0.46% 0.19% -1.44% -0.65% -0.11% -0.79% CHF 0.39% 0.34% 0.98% -0.66% 0.32% 0.69% 0.79% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The broad market selloff amid escalating geopolitical caused the US Dollar (USD) to come under heavy selling pressure at the beginning of the week. After losing more than 0.5% on Monday, the USD Index clings to daily recovery gains at around 103.00 and doesn't allow EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum, as the market mood improves.

Earlier in the day, the data from Germany showed that Factory Orders rose by 3.9% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 1.6% contraction recorded in May and came in better than the market expectation for an increase of 0.8%. Nevertheless, this data failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

The US economic docket will feature Trade Balance data for June later in the day. Investors are likely to ignore this report and stay focused on headlines surrounding the Iran-Israel conflict.

At this point, it's difficult to say whether the USD will be able to benefit from safe-haven flows in case geopolitical tensions re-escalate.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

1.0900 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first support for EUR/USD before 1.0870 (20-day Simple Moving Average(SMA)) and 1.0830 (200-day SMA). On the upside, interim resistance seems to have formed at 1.0960 (static level) before 1.1000 (psychological level, static level). A daily close above 1.1000 could attract technical buyers and open the door for another leg higher toward 1.1060 (static level).

In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 70 but remained above 60, suggesting that EUR/USD is in a correction phase while keeping the bullish bias.