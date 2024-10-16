EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.0900.

The pair could face the next support level at 1.0870.

Markets await the European Central Bank's policy announcements on Thursday.

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure after posting small losses on Tuesday and trades at its lowest level in over two months below 1.0900 on Wednesday. Investors could move to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements on Thursday, with the economic calendar not offering any high-impact data releases on Wednesday.

The negative shift seen in risk sentiment helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day on Tuesday, not allowing EUR/USD to stage a rebound.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade mixed. In case safe-haven flows continue to dominate the market action after Wall Street's opening bell, EUR/USD is likely to stay on the back foot.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from betting on an extended Euro selloff ahead of the ECB policy decisions. Markets expect the ECB to lower key rates by 25 basis points after the latest macroeconomic figures from the Eurozone showed further progress in disinflation, alongside a slowdown in activity-related data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays slightly below 30, suggesting that EUR/USD could stage a technical correction in the near term before extending its downtrend. On the downside, the Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend forms immediate support at 1.0870. In case the pair falls below this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.0800 (round level) and 1.0780 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend) could be seen as next support levels.

If EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 (round level, static level) and stabilizes above it, sellers could move to the sidelines and pave the way for an extended recovery. In this case, next technical resistances could be spotted at 1.0950 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.1000 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).